Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 2.75 cents at $8.6750 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 21.50 cents at $7.8975 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 6.75 cents at $4.86 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 28.25 cents at 16.4450 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.3420 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.13 cents at $1.7097 a pound; Jul. lean hogs fell .32 cent at $1.1285 a pound.

