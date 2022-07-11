RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 11:55 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 2.75 cents at $8.6750 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 21.50 cents at $7.8975 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 6.75 cents at $4.86 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 28.25 cents at 16.4450 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.3420 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.13 cents at $1.7097 a pound; Jul. lean hogs fell .32 cent at $1.1285 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

