SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Jul. fell 19.75 cents at $9.04 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 6 cents at $7.4425 a bushel, Jul. oats gained 22 cents $6.19 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 19.75 cents at $16.3050 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.3625 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.62 cents at $1.7412 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .75 cent at $1.1017 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

Current, former Hill staffers say centralized authority needed to modernize Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up