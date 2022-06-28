Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. gained 17.25 cents at $9.2125 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 15.25 cents at $7.5950 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. gained 17.25 cents at $9.2125 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 15.25 cents at $7.5950 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 10.75 cents $6.19 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 33.25 cents at $16.6375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.3630 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.30 cents at $1.7182 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .25 cent at $1.0992 a pound.

