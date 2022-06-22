Clinician platform with Richmond ties sold to SteadyMD

About a month after Jared Taylor decided to move from Boston to St. Petersburg, Florida, his belongings were packed, and…

About a month after Jared Taylor decided to move from Boston to St. Petersburg, Florida, his belongings were packed, and he made the long trek.

It would be a major leap for any founder, but especially Taylor, who’s the CEO and founder of a medtech company — an area where Boston is king.

“I just loved the area and got sick of the snow,” Taylor said in an interview with sister publication Tampa Bay Inno, adding he did have some family already in the Sunshine State. “I read a lot of what was happening down here, and the entrepreneur ecosystem was starting to be built. Boston was an established ecosystem, and Tampa Bay was on the rise; I wanted to be part of the new ecosystem being built.”

The bet has seemed to pay off for Taylor, whose company, BlocHealth, was just acquired by St. Louis telehealth infrastructure company SteadyMD. The deal was completed for an undisclosed amount. BlocHealth’s eight-person credentialing team is based in Richmond.

BlocHealth will remain its…