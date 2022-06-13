AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

2022 midterms: What to watch in S Carolina, Nevada and Maine Man who carried Confederate flag into Capitol heads to…

2022 midterms: What to watch in S Carolina, Nevada and Maine Man who carried Confederate flag into Capitol heads to trial 1/6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe election lie Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races Prominent Democratic operative Joe Grandmaison dies at 79 Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.