The 10 Sunniest Places to Retire:

Imagine retiring in a place where you can expect the weather to be sunny almost every day, even in the winter. Cloudy days are rare in these sun-kissed retirement spots, and snow is even more unusual. The sunniest places to retire are located primarily in four states: Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Here’s a look at the cities that typically have the most sunny days.

Yuma, Arizona

Normal January low temperature: 43 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 106 degrees

Yuma is the sunniest city in the United States, with the sun shining 90% of the time, on average, according to NOAA data. This desert city receives very little precipitation and has low humidity. Yuma is a retirement destination where some retirees choose to spend the winter months due to the pleasant winter temperatures. However, summers often have extremely high temperatures. The consistently sunny weather is useful for growing crops, especially leafy vegetables.

Redding, California

Normal January low temperature: 36 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 95 degrees

This city is nearly surrounded by mountains, and the Sacramento River runs through the center of town. Here, the sun shines an average of 88% of the time. Nearby natural wonders include Lassen Volcanic National Park and Mt. Shasta. Many parts of Northern California have cool summers, but summers are hot and dry in Redding and may include thunderstorms. Winters can be cold and wet with about 48 inches of precipitation per year, occurring primarily during the winter months, and occasional snow.

Las Vegas

Normal January low temperature: 39 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 104 degrees

Gambling and nightlife aren’t the only attractions in this desert city. Daytime dwellers will find the sun shining 85% of the time. Las Vegas has long and extremely hot summers, but very little humidity. Winters are generally short and mild. The area receives only about 5 inches of rain per year, primarily during the winter months. Snow might accumulate in the mountains near the city, but seldom in the city itself.

Phoenix

Normal January low temperature: 46 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 106 degrees

Phoenix is sunny 85% of the time and also very dry, with an average of just 8 inches of rainfall annually. This state capital city has extremely hot summers, with the temperature hitting 90 degrees or higher an average of 169 days per year. Retirees sometimes reside in the area during the short and mild winters and head north for the summer. Air conditioning is a necessity for the long and sweltering summers.

Tucson, Arizona

Normal January low temperature: 40 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 99 degrees

Tucson has about as many sunny days as Phoenix, and is also sunny 85% of the time. But Tucson is slightly cooler and has an average of 22 fewer days in which the temperature tops 90 degrees than Phoenix. Tucson also gets more rain, which averages 15 inches annually. This part of Arizona generally has hot summers with rainfall and thunderstorms. Winter weather is milder and the temperature only occasionally drops below freezing.

El Paso, Texas

Normal January low temperature: 33 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 95 degrees

This West Texas city is located on the Rio Grande and across from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. El Paso is sunny 84% of the time, which gives residents plenty of good weather for exploring the 24,247-acre Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the nation. The city gets about 10 inches of rain per year, primarily during the summer months. The area is very dry during the winter and occasionally experiences dust storms.

Fresno, California

Normal January low temperature: 38 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 98 degrees

Fresno‘s prolific sunshine will give you ample opportunity to explore the area’s many national parks, including Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia. The sun shines an average of 79% of the time in this primarily agricultural area, which generally has hot summers and moderate winters. The area is known for producing a wide variety of fresh fruit, and you can enjoy the scenic spectacle of blooming fruit and nut trees each spring along the 62-mile Fresno County Blossom Trail.

Reno, Nevada

Normal January low temperature: 25 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 92 degrees

The Reno area gets very little rain, averaging just 7 inches annually, and is sunny 79% of the time. Reno doesn’t get as hot as some of the other sunniest places in the U.S. The city averages 56 days above 90 degrees during the summer months, and temperatures can drop below freezing in the winter with occasional moderate snowfall. Those looking for cooler weather can head to nearby Lake Tahoe to enjoy skiing and other snow activities in the winter and lower temperatures near the lake in the summer.

Flagstaff, Arizona

Normal January low temperature: 17 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 81 degrees

The sun shines in Flagstaff an average of 78% of the time. But unlike most other sunny locales, the weather is seldom hot. The temperature only rises above 90 degrees an average of three days per year. There is often a significant amount of snowfall in the winter. Flagstaff is noticeably cooler than many other parts of Arizona and has four distinct seasons.

Sacramento, California

Normal January low temperature: 39 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 92 degrees

The sun shines on California’s state capital 78% of the time. Residents of this city, located at the junction of the Sacramento and American rivers, experience hot and dry summers and occasional rainy winters. Sacramento gets about 19 inches of rain annually, primarily during the winter months. Winter temperatures are usually moderate, and snowfall is rare.

