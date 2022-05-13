Balanced Fund 15043.59 + 1.35 – .80 – 12.03 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2134.87 – .78 + .42 – 13.05 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15043.59 + 1.35 – .80 – 12.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2134.87 – .78 + .42 – 13.05

Emerging Markets 350.18 + 3.33 – .36 – 19.17

Equity Income Fund 16627.13 + 1.18 – 1.89 – 6.77

GNMA 720.17 – .70 + .51 – 7.42

General Municipal Debt 1361.96 – .32 – 1.05 – 11.44

Gold Fund 342.17 + 2.29 – 9.44 – 7.45

High Current Yield 2360.51 – .11 – 1.49 – 9.44

High Yield Municipal 650.75 – .45 – 1.40 – 12.69

International Fund 2098.85 + 2.76 – .52 – 16.80

Science and Technology Fund 4127.96 + 5.40 – 1.89 – 27.86

Short Investment Grade 376.54 – .13 – .02 – 3.40

Short Municipal 187.67 + .02 – .01 – 2.84

US Government 664.22 – .39 + .88 – 8.52

