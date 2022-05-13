RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15043.59 + 1.35 – .80 – 12.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2134.87 – .78 + .42 – 13.05

Emerging Markets 350.18 + 3.33 – .36 – 19.17

Equity Income Fund 16627.13 + 1.18 – 1.89 – 6.77

GNMA 720.17 – .70 + .51 – 7.42

General Municipal Debt 1361.96 – .32 – 1.05 – 11.44

Gold Fund 342.17 + 2.29 – 9.44 – 7.45

High Current Yield 2360.51 – .11 – 1.49 – 9.44

High Yield Municipal 650.75 – .45 – 1.40 – 12.69

International Fund 2098.85 + 2.76 – .52 – 16.80

Science and Technology Fund 4127.96 + 5.40 – 1.89 – 27.86

Short Investment Grade 376.54 – .13 – .02 – 3.40

Short Municipal 187.67 + .02 – .01 – 2.84

US Government 664.22 – .39 + .88 – 8.52

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up