RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed. Livestock mixed

Grains mixed. Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 10:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 31 cents at $10.8450 a bushel; May corn was off .25 cent at $7.9675 a bushel; May oats declined 34 cents at $6.76 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 39.50 cents at $16.92 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .55 cent at $1.3485 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.50 cents at $1.6110 a pound; May lean hogs rose 1.38 cents at $1.0260 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up