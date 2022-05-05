Grains mixed. Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 31 cents at $10.8450 a bushel; May corn was off .25 cent at $7.9675 a bushel; May oats declined 34 cents at $6.76 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 39.50 cents at $16.92 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .55 cent at $1.3485 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.50 cents at $1.6110 a pound; May lean hogs rose 1.38 cents at $1.0260 a pound.

