Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 25.50 at $11.0875 a bushel; May corn was up 15.75 cents at $8.0225 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 25.50 at $11.0875 a bushel; May corn was up 15.75 cents at $8.0225 a bushel, May oats gained 4 cents at $6.3325 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 20.25 cents at $16.2025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.17 cents at $1.3357 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .77 cent at $1.5815 a pound; while May lean hogs was down .15 cent at $1.0092 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.