Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 10:58 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 10 cents at $10.83 a bushel; May corn advanced 21.25 cents at $8.1825 a bushel; May oats was off 6.50 cents at $6.86 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 5.25 cents at $17.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was fell .10 cent at $1.3975 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.5655 a pound; May lean hogs lost .50 cent at $1.0480 a pound.

