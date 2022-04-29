RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for May declined 30.25 cents at $10.4375 a bushel; May corn rose 2.25 cents at $8.1825 bushel, May oats lost 17.50 cents at $6.7550 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 1.75 cents at $17.0825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 3.40 cents at $1.4190 a pound; May feeder cattle was off 1.60 cents $1.5635 a pound; while May lean hogs fell 3.07 cents at $1.0090 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up