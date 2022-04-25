RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
AP Top Political News at 1:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation

‘Soft on crime’ attacks target Republicans who favor changes

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach

Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

Warren calls McCarthy a ‘liar’ and ‘traitor’ over Jan 6 tape

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico

Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy

