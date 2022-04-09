RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson’s speech highlights US race struggles, progress

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, ‘We’ve made it, all of us’

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

State Department: WH gift records for Trump, Pence missing

Ohio GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn’t pay fair share

Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump

Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican election bills

Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up