AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Jackson’s speech highlights US race struggles, progress
Cheers for Jackson, who declares, ‘We’ve made it, all of us’
CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
State Department: WH gift records for Trump, Pence missing
Ohio GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn’t pay fair share
Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump
Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican election bills
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.