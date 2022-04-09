AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Jackson’s speech highlights US race struggles, progress Cheers for Jackson, who declares, ‘We’ve made it, all of us’ CNN: Trump…

Jackson’s speech highlights US race struggles, progress Cheers for Jackson, who declares, ‘We’ve made it, all of us’ CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot State Department: WH gift records for Trump, Pence missing Ohio GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn’t pay fair share Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican election bills Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.