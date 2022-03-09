RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 15888.13 + 1.56 – 1.83 – 7.09

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2301.35 – .32 – .89 – 6.27

Emerging Markets 380.55 + 3.08 – 4.30 – 12.16

Equity Income Fund 17015.60 + 1.77 – 1.77 – 4.60

GNMA 759.65 – .09 – .21 – 2.34

General Municipal Debt 1470.46 – .23 – 1.14 – 4.38

Gold Fund 424.00 – .24 + 6.00 + 14.68

High Current Yield 2498.65 + .22 – 1.10 – 4.14

High Yield Municipal 710.32 – .30 – 1.31 – 4.70

International Fund 2218.92 + 4.30 – 3.38 – 12.04

Science and Technology Fund 4692.81 + 4.52 – 4.57 – 17.99

Short Investment Grade 382.42 – .03 – .44 – 1.89

Short Municipal 190.65 – .08 – .24 – 1.29

US Government 703.25 – .34 – .25 – 3.15

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

