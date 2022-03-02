CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 7:07 PM

Balanced Fund 16189.37 + .67 + 1.78 – 5.33

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2318.69 – 1.65 + .28 – 5.57

Emerging Markets 398.50 + .30 – 3.20 – 8.01

Equity Income Fund 17321.44 + 1.94 + 2.58 – 2.88

GNMA 761.65 – .70 + .42 – 2.09

General Municipal Debt 1487.33 – .06 + .27 – 3.29

Gold Fund 400.46 + .56 + 3.28 + 8.31

High Current Yield 2527.90 + .08 + .76 – 3.02

High Yield Municipal 719.55 – .11 + .15 – 3.46

International Fund 2293.88 + .78 – 1.68 – 9.07

Science and Technology Fund 4920.27 + 1.82 + 5.59 – 14.01

Short Investment Grade 384.08 – .30 – .03 – 1.47

Short Municipal 191.11 – .02 + .08 – 1.05

US Government 706.56 – .94 + .48 – 2.69

