CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 7:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16093.77 – .70 + .16 – 5.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.63 + .75 + 1.33 – 3.98

Emerging Markets 403.52 + .53 – 3.06 – 6.85

Equity Income Fund 16986.45 – 1.57 – .66 – 4.76

GNMA 766.80 + .36 + .80 – 1.43

General Municipal Debt 1488.25 + .29 + .26 – 3.23

Gold Fund 399.03 + 3.08 + 4.60 + 7.93

High Current Yield 2525.76 + .24 + .69 – 3.10

High Yield Municipal 720.21 + .25 + .19 – 3.37

International Fund 2268.01 – 2.39 – 3.63 – 10.09

Science and Technology Fund 4839.53 – 1.84 + 1.25 – 15.43

Short Investment Grade 385.28 + .21 + .20 – 1.16

Short Municipal 191.13 + .08 + .09 – 1.05

US Government 714.18 + .73 + 1.15 – 1.64

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up