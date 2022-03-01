Balanced Fund 16093.77 – .70 + .16 – 5.89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.63 + .75 + 1.33 – 3.98 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16093.77 – .70 + .16 – 5.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.63 + .75 + 1.33 – 3.98

Emerging Markets 403.52 + .53 – 3.06 – 6.85

Equity Income Fund 16986.45 – 1.57 – .66 – 4.76

GNMA 766.80 + .36 + .80 – 1.43

General Municipal Debt 1488.25 + .29 + .26 – 3.23

Gold Fund 399.03 + 3.08 + 4.60 + 7.93

High Current Yield 2525.76 + .24 + .69 – 3.10

High Yield Municipal 720.21 + .25 + .19 – 3.37

International Fund 2268.01 – 2.39 – 3.63 – 10.09

Science and Technology Fund 4839.53 – 1.84 + 1.25 – 15.43

Short Investment Grade 385.28 + .21 + .20 – 1.16

Short Municipal 191.13 + .08 + .09 – 1.05

US Government 714.18 + .73 + 1.15 – 1.64

