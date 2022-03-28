RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 6:41 PM

Balanced Fund 16282.41 + .20 + .73 – 4.79

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2248.29 – .03 – .81 – 8.43

Emerging Markets 388.40 + .11 + 1.11 – 10.35

Equity Income Fund 17818.74 + .06 + 1.39 – .09

GNMA 739.57 – .01 – 1.09 – 4.93

General Municipal Debt 1432.89 – .18 – 1.45 – 6.83

Gold Fund 417.15 – 2.41 – 1.40 + 12.83

High Current Yield 2480.18 – .22 – .41 – 4.85

High Yield Municipal 691.80 – .10 – 1.42 – 7.19

International Fund 2312.79 – .03 + .27 – 8.32

Science and Technology Fund 5073.23 + 1.27 + 3.20 – 11.34

Short Investment Grade 378.85 – .07 – .31 – 2.81

Short Municipal 189.24 – .05 – .44 – 2.03

US Government 684.70 + .17 – .64 – 5.70

