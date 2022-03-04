AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP for ‘apologists for Putin’
Lawmakers say US delays some intel to Ukraine in Russia war
Pulitzer winner Walter Mears dies, AP’s ‘Boy on the Bus’
Witness: Jan. 6 rioter wanted to remove ‘corrupt’ lawmakers
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination
Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar
White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds
High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Ukrainians in US consider taking advantage of new status
Florida Senate passes GOP election police bill
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.