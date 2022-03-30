RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records

Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security

Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers

Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the new federal anti-lynching law?

Americans ease up on masks, virus safeguards: AP-NORC poll

Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv

Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet’s lawsuit

Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up