AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records 8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records Civilian Army…

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records 8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime EXPLAINER: What’s behind the new federal anti-lynching law? Americans ease up on masks, virus safeguards: AP-NORC poll Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet’s lawsuit Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.