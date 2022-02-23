CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 15902.55 – 1.03 – 2.96 – 7.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2308.11 – .80 – .45 – 6.00

Emerging Markets 412.53 – .89 – 4.23 – 4.77

Equity Income Fund 16885.13 – 1.25 – 3.44 – 5.33

GNMA 757.55 – .41 – .30 – 2.62

General Municipal Debt 1483.24 – .08 + .22 – 3.55

Gold Fund 387.74 + 1.64 + 4.68 + 4.87

High Current Yield 2507.74 – .03 – .03 – 3.79

High Yield Municipal 718.41 – .06 + .24 – 3.62

International Fund 2335.91 – .75 – 3.68 – 7.40

Science and Technology Fund 4670.45 – 2.29 – 8.94 – 18.38

Short Investment Grade 384.11 – .10 – .11 – 1.46

Short Municipal 190.89 – .04 – 1.17

US Government 703.28 – .40 + .23 – 3.14

