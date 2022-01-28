Balanced Fund 16347.12 + 1.08 – .07 – 4.41 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2384.38 – .09 – .69 – 2.89 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16347.12 + 1.08 – .07 – 4.41

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2384.38 – .09 – .69 – 2.89

Emerging Markets 414.45 + .58 – 2.84 – 4.33

Equity Income Fund 17359.97 + 1.49 + .82 – 2.67

GNMA 768.75 + .17 + .03 – 1.18

General Municipal Debt 1496.33 – .44 – 1.35 – 2.70

Gold Fund 336.00 – .91 – 7.75 – 9.12

High Current Yield 2543.62 – .28 – 1.09 – 2.41

High Yield Municipal 725.61 – .44 – 1.41 – 2.65

International Fund 2367.54 + .45 – 2.49 – 6.15

Science and Technology Fund 4909.02 + 3.41 – .42 – 14.21

Short Investment Grade 386.92 – .04 – .32 – .74

Short Municipal 191.55 – .11 – .41 – .83

US Government 714.86 + .08 – .22 – 1.55

