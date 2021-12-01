CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Arkansas

U.S. News & World Report

December 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 800 K-8 public schools in Arkansas, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings, which include charter and magnet schools, are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Arkansas

Janie Darr Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Rogers, Arkansas, with about 360 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Greenbrier Wooster Elementary is a K-5 school in Greenbrier, Arkansas, with about 360 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Eagle Heights Elementary School is a K-4 school in Harrison, Arkansas, with about 250 students, 9% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

Baker Interdistrict Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Little Rock, Arkansas, with about 410 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Forest Park Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Little Rock, Arkansas, with about 470 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arkansas elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Arkansas

Haas Hall Academy — Bentonville is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Bentonville, Arkansas. It has about 360 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Haas Hall Academy — Fayetteville is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It has about 450 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

Haas Hall Academy — Rogers is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Rogers, Arkansas. It has about 330 students, 34% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Haas Hall Academy — Springdale is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Springdale, Arkansas. It has about 220 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

McNair Middle School is a school serving grades 5 and 6 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with 780 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arkansas middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Arkansas

Cross County Elementary Tech Academy is a PK-6 charter school in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, with about 350 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

Maumelle Charter Elementary School is a K-5 charter school in Maumelle, Arkansas, with about 760 students, 27% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

LISA Academy North Elementary Charter School is a K-5 charter school in Sherwood, Arkansas, with 675 students, 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 48% did so for reading.

Founders Classical Academy — Bentonville is a K-6 charter school in Bentonville, Arkansas, with about 690 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

LISA Academy Chenal is a K-6 charter school in Little Rock, Arkansas, with about 640 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 40% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arkansas charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Arkansas

Don Tyson School of Innovation is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Springdale, Arkansas, with about 1,230 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arkansas charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Arkansas

Park Magnet School is a PK-6 magnet school in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with about 400 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Gibbs Magnet Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Little Rock, Arkansas, with about 290 students, 70% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

Sulphur Rock Magnet School is a K-5 magnet school in Sulphur Rock, Arkansas, with about 290 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

Williams Magnet Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Little Rock, Arkansas, with about 450 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 55% did so for reading.

International Studies Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 1-6 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. It has about 610 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 59% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arkansas magnet elementary schools and top Arkansas magnet middle schools.

