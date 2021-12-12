AP Top Political News at 8:26 a.m. EST

Florida Democrats plot for 2022 as GOP voting numbers grow Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists Capitol rioters’ social media…

Florida Democrats plot for 2022 as GOP voting numbers grow

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

Capitol rioters’ social media posts influencing sentencings

Biden to be in South Carolina for 1st time since primary win

Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

US hostage envoy visited Venezuela to meet jailed Americans

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia’s ‘malign behavior’

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

Dole: ‘Genuine hero’ paid war’s price, triumphed in Senate

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.