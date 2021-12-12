CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Top Political News at 8:26 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Florida Democrats plot for 2022 as GOP voting numbers grow

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

Capitol rioters’ social media posts influencing sentencings

Biden to be in South Carolina for 1st time since primary win

Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

US hostage envoy visited Venezuela to meet jailed Americans

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia’s ‘malign behavior’

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

Dole: ‘Genuine hero’ paid war’s price, triumphed in Senate

Latest News

