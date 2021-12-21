CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden to urge Americans to get vaccinated as Christmas nears

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview, records from Rep. Scott Perry

Man who joined Capitol melee gets nearly 4 years in prison

Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe

D.C. brings back indoor mask mandate amid surging infections

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

Bidens welcome new puppy and cat; Major to stay with friends

Florida Democratic Rep. Murphy won’t seek reelection

