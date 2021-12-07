AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute…

Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute Trump gets wish in Georgia, sparks ‘a political civil war’ Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator Pence’s former top aide cooperating with Jan. 6 panel Biden touts savings on insulin and other drugs for Americans Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt dead at 66 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.