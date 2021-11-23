Should You Buy a House With Cash?

In today’s low-inventory housing market, homebuyers are looking for any way to get a leg up on the competition when…

If you have the means, an all-cash offer is a great way to fast-track a deal. A seller is more likely to accept your offer, and the success of the deal isn’t reliant on a lender’s OK following an appraisal. You’ll also own the home outright after the transaction with no mortgage to pay each month.

Cash transactions make up a minority of home purchases: All but just 13% of recent homebuyers financed their purchase, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

Which option makes more sense based on your situation? Here’s what you should consider when contemplating buying a house with cash.

Reasons to Buy a House With Cash

The ability to purchase a home with cash gives you a lot of freedom as a buyer, and sellers will often see a cash offer as more likely to close than those limited by mortgage loan approval.

Here are four reasons you should buy a home with cash:

— Cash offers stand out.

— Cash speeds up the closing process.

— You can avoid taking on debt.

— When you sell, you keep the profit with no mortgage to pay off.

1. Cash Offers Stand Out

Especially in a market where homebuying is extremely competitive, an all-cash offer can provide the needed leg up to get the seller to consider your offer more seriously than others. You may not even be the highest bidder, but the seller knows a cash offer will make the closing process easier.

“All things being equal, it’s very likely that your offer would be the most attractive that they’d be considering with limited risk for the seller,” says Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy for Ameriprise Financial.

2. Cash Speeds Up the Closing Process

Part of the attractiveness of your all-cash offer is the elimination of the waiting period often imposed by mortgage lenders, filled with due diligence and underwriting to receive and approve the loan. With a cash offer, you have the freedom to choose which aspects of the due diligence process are most important, rather than those that are required by a lender. For example, you could choose to forgo an appraisal while still having the inspection done.

While your speedier homebuyer timeline can be a powerful tool in negotiations for a purchase, don’t get carried away by neglecting aspects of due diligence that could reveal serious problems with the property in question. “Please do not skip an inspection,” says Brian Walsh, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based certified financial planner and senior manager of financial planning for financial services company SoFi.

3. You Can Avoid Taking On Debt

By paying cash, you won’t have to make monthly payments to a lender, and when the house increases in value, that directly boosts your personal wealth.

It’s also important to remember that by financing, you take on additional costs with loan origination fees and the interest paid over time, so “your net cost of purchasing is going to be less if you’re paying cash,” Keckler says.

If you want to set yourself apart from other buyers but still have a mortgage, you could use the cash to your advantage in the offer and then finance after closing.

However, you wouldn’t want to make this part of your plan unless you can financially handle the possibility of a lender declining a mortgage, on the chance that the market value drops or other unexpected factors affect your credit.

If you financially need to get a mortgage after you purchase the house, you may be better off getting a mortgage from the start. “In general, I would lean away from buying a house with cash and instead buy a house with a mortgage,” Walsh says.

4. When You Sell, You Keep the Profit With No Mortgage to Pay Off

By skipping the mortgage now, you can rest assured that any increase in value on a property directly benefits you when it comes time to sell. With no mortgage to pay off, 100% of the profits from the sale go into your wallet, making it easy to purchase another home with cash or finance a larger purchase with plenty of cash on hand.

Reasons Not to Buy a House With Cash

Even if you have enough cash on hand to purchase a home without a loan, is it always a good idea?

Here are five reasons to buy a home with a mortgage:

1. For most people, it’s the only way to afford a home.

2. You can maintain liquidity.

3. You qualify for a favorable mortgage.

4. Your money may be better invested elsewhere.

5. You could capture a sizable tax break.

1. For Most People, It’s the Only Way to Afford a Home

While there are more cash buyers than there once were — NAR’s Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers notes that in 2003, 93% of recent buyers financed their purchase, compared to 87% in 2020 — it’s still the only way for most people to buy a home.

Even with programs aimed at helping with a down payment, many homebuyers find coming up with the cash for a small share of the total home purchase price to be a major obstacle, let alone covering the entire cost. NAR reports that 29% of first-time homebuyers said saving for a down payment was the most difficult step in the homebuying process. The typical down payment for first-time buyers was 7% in 2020, according to NAR.

2. You Can Maintain Liquidity

It’s not wise to purchase a home with cash if you have just enough to pay for it. It’s a good idea to maintain an emergency fund that will sustain you for at least a few months if you were to lose your income — covering things like car maintenance, unexpected medical costs and your regular grocery and utility costs for up to six months. You’ll also want to have some cash on hand for any number of unexpected house needs, from a new roof to a furnace that’s on its last legs.

“It’s especially important that if you’re a homeowner that you have enough other money available to pay for things that might come up,” Keckler says.

3. You Qualify for a Favorable Mortgage

If you have enough cash to purchase a home outright, lenders will likely view you favorably for mortgage options. With a down payment of 20% or more, you don’t have to worry about mortgage insurance with a conventional loan, and you’re more likely to get a lower interest rate due to the fact that lenders see you as less likely to default on the loan.

Amid the economic uncertainty and recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates are at historic lows. With enough cash to put down 20% on a home with a fixed-rate mortgage, you could keep a large portion of your assets liquid and pay 3.1% in interest, which is the average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage as of Nov. 18, 2021, according to Freddie Mac. Plus, with a significant down payment, you can avoid paying private mortgage insurance. Compare that to October 1981, when mortgage rates hit an all-time high of 18.44%, according to Freddie Mac.

Walsh notes that while it’s difficult to predict where mortgage rates will be in the next few months, the low rates of the last few years — let alone the historically low rates that have been persistent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — make getting a mortgage as opposed to paying cash a more attractive option.

4. Your Money May Be Better Invested Elsewhere

If you have enough cash to pay for a home outright, you’re likely sitting on a pretty big pile of money. But the decision isn’t necessarily between buying a property outright or keeping money idling in the bank. Consider other forms of investment that may yield higher returns than the interest you’ll save by paying cash.

You could consider investing in stocks, mutual funds or a personal business you feel confident will bring greater returns. “There could be opportunities that you want to take advantage of, that you would benefit from having some extra liquidity around,” Walsh says.

Keckler is quick to point out, however, that no investment is a sure thing. As with a home purchase, there is risk when investing your money anywhere.

5. You Could Capture a Sizable Tax Break

All homeowners with a mortgage can receive a tax break on the interest paid to the lender.

This benefit applies to a small share of homeowners, however. Following federal tax reform passed at the end of 2017, the mortgage interest tax deduction has been limited to interest paid on the first $750,000 in mortgage debt.

In addition, increases to the standard deduction starting in 2018 made it so fewer people need to file itemized tax returns, which is where the mortgage interest deduction would occur. If you’re taking the standard deduction, and the vast majority of homeowners are, you do not receive a separate mortgage interest deduction.

If your household will itemize tax returns and get the deduction, “It’s a side consideration — certainly something to keep in mind, but not something to make a decision one way or another,” Walsh says.

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying a House With Cash

Is it better to buy a house with cash? Whether you should pay with cash or finance your home purchase depends on your financial situation. Paying cash will make your offer more attractive to the buyer, and you will own the property outright. But if you don’t have the funds to pay for a house with cash, a mortgage can help you reach homeownership sooner.

Whether you decide to purchase your home with cash or take on a mortgage, go with what makes you feel most comfortable. Keckler notes that zero financing might provide a greater sense of security emotionally, even if it’s not the same guarantee financially. “It may be a big sigh of relief to just know that you own the home outright and that you don’t have to worry about mortgage payments,” she says.

How long does it take to buy a house with cash? Instead of taking a month to close for loan underwriting and approval, buying a house with cash can take just a few days. But you shouldn’t skip aspects of the due diligence process that lenders often require. An appraisal can help ensure you aren’t overpaying for the property, and an inspection will tell you what issues may exist in the home.

What are the closing costs if you buy a house with cash? You won’t have a down payment, loan origination fees or points to cover at closing. While many closing costs become optional when there’s no lender to require them, paying for a title search and title insurance, inspection, survey and more can help reduce your chances of buyer’s remorse down the line.

