The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:49 PM

Balanced Fund 17032.83 – .21 – .38 + 12.73

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.99 + .31 + .02 – .42

Emerging Markets 446.41 – .12 – 1.55 + 1.44

Equity Income Fund 17285.18 – .70 – 1.21 + 20.72

GNMA 779.80 – .01 + .07 – 1.06

General Municipal Debt 1530.26 + .10 – .03 + 2.36

Gold Fund 388.28 – 1.49 – 2.76 – 5.21

High Current Yield 2586.22 – .11 – .38 + 5.03

High Yield Municipal 741.19 + .11 + 5.42

International Fund 2546.50 – .51 – 1.01 + 12.37

Science and Technology Fund 5952.60 + .01 – .22 + 23.28

Short Investment Grade 390.16 – .03 – .04 + .20

Short Municipal 193.09 + .02 – .03 + .16

US Government 727.57 + .26 + .21 – 1.99

-0-

