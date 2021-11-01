Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Tussling Dems tumble toward deal on Biden’s economic plans

Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

Virginia GOP sees Youngkin as chance to reverse party course

Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions

Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill

Are Arab Americans people of color? Mayor vote raises issue

McAuliffe, Youngkin campaigning at frenetic pace in Virginia

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

Southwest investigates pilot who used ‘Brandon’ phrase

