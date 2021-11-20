20 Cheap Christmas Gifts for 2021

Budget-conscious gifting Even though product prices are rising < href=”https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/family-finance/articles/understand-inflation-before-its-too-late”>due to inflation, consumer spending remains strong. In October, retail sales…

Even though product prices are rising < href=”https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/family-finance/articles/understand-inflation-before-its-too-late”>due to inflation, consumer spending remains strong. In October, retail sales grew 1.7% from the previous month and 16.3% from the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. “This year, we’re facing some unusual headwinds when it comes to holiday shopping. Rising prices and supply chain issues mean that consumers should be prepared to spring into action when an item on their gift list becomes available or is guaranteed to ship in time,” David Kender, editor in chief of Reviewed, wrote in an email. “Do your research then click the ‘buy’ button as soon as you feel confident.” Check out these 20 cheap Christmas and holiday gifts for 2021 to get started now.

For the sentimental: digital picture frame

Digital picture frames use Wi-Fi to display photos from your phone. Many digital frames allow multiple users to share photos to the screen, so friends and family members can add their own photos to the collection. Once shared with the frame, the screen displays a continuous slideshow of photos. Some frames may be easier than others for the less technologically savvy, but they make great gifts for grandparents and those particularly sentimental loved ones.

Try the AEEZO WiFi Digital Picture Frame, $88.

For the family: DNA health and ancestry kits

Family members may enjoy receiving a DNA kit that allows them to learn more about your shared ancestors and even their own health status. These services provide access to family records and allow users to discover more about their family tree at a range of prices, from more inexpensive kits to full-service health and ancestry kits.

Try the 23 and Me Health + Ancestry Service, $99 or the AncestryDNA kit, $59.

For the gardener: indoor plants

Add to your friend’s indoor jungle with a new plant. Popular options include snake plants, Monstera plants and pothos plants.

Try a potted plant from The Sill, like this snake plant.

For the competitor: group games

Board games are an inexpensive way to bring friends and family together. Catan, a board game in which players trade, build and settle, is always a favorite. If you know your friend or family member already loves a particular board game, consider getting them the extension pack or bonus version of that game.

Try the Catan Board Game, $35.20 and Catan Board Game Extension, $22.50.

For the chef: herb garden

Fresh herbs can make all the difference when preparing a five-star meal without running out to the store for fresh flavors. Give a simple DIY herb garden kit or something more automated, depending on your price range.

Try the Back to the Roots herb garden kit, $24.99, or the Click and Grow Smart Garden, $99.95.

For the one-of-a-kind: custom gifts

Custom gift options are endless on sites like Etsy, which allow customers to personalize everything from custom cutting boards to monogrammed towels.

Try this custom return address stamp.

For the pet parent: pet accessories

Cold weather means time to bundle up — for people and pets alike. Give your favorite pet parents a sweater or winter boots for their furry friend.

Try this Frisco Dog & Cat Cable Knitted Sweater, $15.99.

For the homeowner: security camera

Whether using a doorbell camera or outdoor camera, it’s easier than ever to keep track of the goings on at home when you’re away. For the homeowners in your life, consider giving one of these high-quality and surprisingly inexpensive cameras for tracking package arrivals or checking in on pets.

Try this WYZE Cam v3, $35.98.

For the wellness-minded: journal

For those friends aiming to achieve more peace of mind and productivity, try giving a quality journal. Journals can be lined or dotted, guided or simple, depending on your loved one’s needs.

Try this Five Minute Journal, $24.95.

For the absent-minded: Apple AirTag

One of the most affordable Apple items available is the Apple AirTag — a particularly good gift for the person in your life always looking for their keys or wallet. The AirTag can be engraved to elevate this gift.

Try the Apple AirTag, $29.

For the beauty guru: nail polish kit

Nail polish kits like the Olive & June Mani System take all of the work out of beautifully polished nails — and make it easy for gift givers. Choose either the winter set or from the best sellers list for a set that any beauty fan will love.

Try this Olive & June Winter Shades set, $80.

For the fixer: electric screwdriver

Everyone has a screwdriver, but the real pros use an electric alternative to make jobs go from start to finish faster. Look for an option that has a great battery life and various settings to fit different needs.

Try this Worx WX240L 4V 3-Speed Cordless Screwdriver, $45.12.

For the camper: water bottle

A great water bottle can be a life changer and help reduce plastic waste. Friends and family who love to hike and be outdoors will get particular use out of a well-made bottle that can be reused again and again.

Try this Hydro Flask, $44.95.

For the baker: apron

Every baker needs a good apron. Aim for one that’s affordable but still provides thick material that can easily be washed after baking sessions.

Try this Williams Sonoma Classic Solid Adult & Kid Apron, 24.95.

For the new parents: food delivery services

New parents are likely in need of more time to rest and a good meal. Take the pressure off of dinner time by providing a delivery meal service to ease those first few months.

Try this Farm to People fresh produce box, $25 or these Fresh Direct meals, price varies.

For the tech-savvy: Amazon Echo

Even if they have one already, your tech-savvy loved one might like another Alexa for additional rooms in their home. Add one to the bedroom or living room to enable information, music and smart home options throughout the home.

Try this Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $99.99.

For the new friend: candles

Buying a gift for someone you barely know is a challenge. While candles might seem a bit basic, there are a few unique options out there that will be perfect for the holidays. Consider soy candles and unique scents, such as amber and moss or teak and tobacco.

Try these P.F. Candle Co. candles, $20.

For the sports fan: jerseys

If sporting tickets don’t fit in the budget, try gifting a favorite team’s jersey. These can be pricey, depending on the team and player name, so also take a look at hoodies, pillows and shorts.

Try these Fanatics jerseys, price varies.

For the health-focused: blender

Blenders can be very expensive, but there are models that offer a single-serving smoothie option and won’t break after a few uses. These can be great for someone just starting out on a new health journey and seeking nutritious meal options.

Try this Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $24.99.

For the fitness focused: foam roller

Foam rollers are inexpensive but can relieve tightness caused by a tough workout. These rollers can encourage muscle recovery and keep your loved one on track with their fitness regimen.

Try this Amazon Basics 12-inch High-Density Round Foam Roller, $10.49.

