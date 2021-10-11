Developers offer first look at ‘Old Soldiers’ Home’ redevelopment, one of D.C.’s biggest projects ever

The chance to redevelop 80 acres in Northwest D.C. doesn’t exactly come along every day, so it’s no small matter…

The chance to redevelop 80 acres in Northwest D.C. doesn’t exactly come along every day, so it’s no small matter that the redevelopment of the Armed Forces Retirement Home is finally moving forward.

Developers Madison Marquette and Urban Atlantic are starting to sketch out their vision for the massive site located at the intersection of Irving Street NW and North Capitol Street. They’ve been showcasing plans to neighborhood groups and hope to secure initial development approvals in the spring, in what would be a major step forward for one of the largest projects in modern D.C. history.

The plans on the boards are massive: nearly 4.9 million square feet of development, including more than 3,100 residential units, 1 million square feet of office and a mix of new retail, hotels and open space. The redevelopment of the “Old Soldiers’ Home” still a long ways off, but it’s one step closer now that a dispute with D.C. officials about the site’s entitlement process is over. (Click…