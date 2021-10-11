Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » Developers offer first look…

Developers offer first look at ‘Old Soldiers’ Home’ redevelopment, one of D.C.’s biggest projects ever

Washington Business Journal

October 11, 2021, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The chance to redevelop 80 acres in Northwest D.C. doesn’t exactly come along every day, so it’s no small matter that the redevelopment of the Armed Forces Retirement Home is finally moving forward.

Developers Madison Marquette and Urban Atlantic are starting to sketch out their vision for the massive site located at the intersection of Irving Street NW and North Capitol Street. They’ve been showcasing plans to neighborhood groups and hope to secure initial development approvals in the spring, in what would be a major step forward for one of the largest projects in modern D.C. history.

The plans on the boards are massive: nearly 4.9 million square feet of development, including more than 3,100 residential units, 1 million square feet of office and a mix of new retail, hotels and open space. The redevelopment of the “Old Soldiers’ Home” still a long ways off, but it’s one step closer now that a dispute with D.C. officials about the site’s entitlement process is over. (Click…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up