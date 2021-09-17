AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative Budget…

Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems McConnell unmoved on debt limit, risking turmoil for Biden AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s shaky claims on jobs, gasoline Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley’s China calls Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate Virginia governor’s race: Key takeaways from the 1st debate EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law’s swift impact, and future Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.