Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems

McConnell unmoved on debt limit, risking turmoil for Biden

AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley’s China calls

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

Virginia governor’s race: Key takeaways from the 1st debate

EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law’s swift impact, and future

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up