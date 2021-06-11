CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go

Justice Dept., Congress probing Trump seizures of Dems’ data

Law enforcement struggles to recruit since killing of Floyd

Apple reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations

Biden nominee linked to 1989 sabotage draws Republican ire

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

Bills that could force Big Tech breakups unveiled in House

‘We mean it’: FBI takes on sexual misconduct in its ranks

Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

Governor signs law giving Nevada 1st presidential primary

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Moving industry facing 'perfect storm' of demand for military transitions this summer

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up