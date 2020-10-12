CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Tom Brady congratulates LeBron James on 4th title while roasting himself

Kevin Brown | @NBCSWashington

October 12, 2020, 4:17 PM

Tom Brady may have not known what down it was in the most crucial part of last Thursday’s game against Chicago, but he did know how many titles LeBron James won after the Lakers clinched the NBA championship on Sunday night. 

Brady has won his fair share of championships himself with six, the same amount of Finals appearances James lost throughout his NBA career. Still, with Twitter having a field day with Brady’s TNF mishap, Brady thought he’d join in on the fun. 

He wasn’t the only athlete who was repurposing the picture, however. Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool tweeted out this hilarious photoshopped version following his incredible four-touchdown performance on Sunday. 

