Tom Brady congratulates LeBron James on 4th title while roasting himself

Tom Brady congratulates LeBron on 4th title while roasting himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tom Brady may have not known what down it was in the most crucial part of last Thursday’s game against Chicago, but he did know how many titles LeBron James won after the Lakers clinched the NBA championship on Sunday night.

Brady has won his fair share of championships himself with six, the same amount of Finals appearances James lost throughout his NBA career. Still, with Twitter having a field day with Brady’s TNF mishap, Brady thought he’d join in on the fun.

He wasn’t the only athlete who was repurposing the picture, however. Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool tweeted out this hilarious photoshopped version following his incredible four-touchdown performance on Sunday.