Explore the Top Public National Universities

See the top public schools.
The top 10 public National Universities in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies. These schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities.
8 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,964
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $12,682
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $33,794
Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)
More about Georgia Tech.
8 (tie). University of California–Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,382
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $13,932
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,686
Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)
More about UC–Irvine.
8 (tie). University of California–San Diego
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,794
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $14,451
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,205
Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)
More about UC–San Diego.
6 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,349
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $14,391
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,145
Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)
More about UC–Santa Barbara.
6 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,405
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $6,380
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658
Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)
More about UF.
5. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,355
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $9,021
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $36,200
Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)
More about UNC–Chapel Hill.
4. University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,011
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $18,878
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $52,957
Overall National Universities rank: 26 (tie)
More about UVA.
3. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,266
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $15,948
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $52,266
Overall National Universities rank: 24 (tie)
More about UM–Ann Arbor.
2. University of California–Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,780
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $14,226
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,980
Overall National Universities rank: 22
More about UC–Berkeley.
1. University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,543
2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $13,226
2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $42,980
Overall National Universities rank: 20
More about UCLA.
Learn more about the rankings.
Check out all the 2021 Best Colleges rankings and lists, and sign up for our email newsletter to learn more ways to stay on top of the college application process. And connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.
These are the top 10 public National Universities.
1. University of California–Los Angeles
2. University of California–Berkeley
3. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
4. University of Virginia
5. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
6 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
6 (tie). University of Florida
8 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology
8 (tie). University of California–Irvine
8 (tie). University of California–San Diego
More from U.S. News
Princeton, Williams Top 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings
See the Average College Tuition in 2020-2021
Best Colleges 2021: About the Rankings/Methodology
Explore the Top Public National Universities originally appeared on usnews.com
Update 09/16/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.