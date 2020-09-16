Explore the Top Public National Universities

See the top public schools. The top 10 public National Universities in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings operate under the…

The top 10 public National Universities in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies. These schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities.

8 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,964

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $12,682

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $33,794

Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)

More about Georgia Tech.

8 (tie). University of California–Irvine

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,382

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $13,932

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,686

Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)

More about UC–Irvine.

8 (tie). University of California–San Diego

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,794

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $14,451

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,205

Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)

More about UC–San Diego.

6 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara

Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,349

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $14,391

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,145

Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)

More about UC–Santa Barbara.

6 (tie). University of Florida

Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,405

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $6,380

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658

Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)

More about UF.

5. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,355

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $9,021

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $36,200

Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)

More about UNC–Chapel Hill.

4. University of Virginia

Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,011

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $18,878

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $52,957

Overall National Universities rank: 26 (tie)

More about UVA.

3. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,266

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $15,948

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $52,266

Overall National Universities rank: 24 (tie)

More about UM–Ann Arbor.

2. University of California–Berkeley

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,780

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $14,226

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,980

Overall National Universities rank: 22

More about UC–Berkeley.

1. University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,543

2020-2021 tuition and fees (in state): $13,226

2020-2021 tuition and fees (out of state): $42,980

Overall National Universities rank: 20

More about UCLA.

Learn more about the rankings.

Update 09/16/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.