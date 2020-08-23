AP Top Political News at 11:27 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump delivered on some big 2016 promises, but others unmet Emails show businesses held sway over state reopening plans The…

Trump delivered on some big 2016 promises, but others unmet Emails show businesses held sway over state reopening plans The bully pulpit: Trump pushes Washington, but virus resists Trump’s vision of American greatness at center of convention In recordings, Trump’s sister says he ‘has no principles’ Pompeo deputy to Russia, Ukraine during Belarus crisis Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Trump’s Arab-Israeli push AP FACT CHECK: What the Dems didn’t say, and what Trump did Trumps floats sending the law to polls, but lacks the power House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.