The Best Podcasts for Financial Advisors

The ultimate roundup of podcasts for financial advisors starts here.

Once upon a time not so long ago, you may have been judged by the radio stations you listened to. Today, it’s all about the podcasts you subscribe to. If you’re a financial advisor, these are the podcasts that should be on your subscription list. What follows are 18 of the most recommended podcasts for financial advisors. They cover the gamut of financial topics, from marketing for financial advisors and financial planning strategies, to how we can build a more diverse financial industry. Have a listen. You won’t be disappointed.

“Retirement Answer Man”

One of the podcasting originals, Roger Whitney created the “Retirement Answer Man” podcast to make difficult or boring financial concepts, conversations and strategies approachable. As a certified financial planner with more than 25 years experience, Whitney’s “experience really shines on the show,” says Daniel Crosby, chief behavioral officer at Brinker Capital who has a Ph.D. in psychology. “Not only will advisors enjoy this, but it also gives practical tips around retirement questions that will benefit clients.” Recent topics include how behavioral finance can help us make better financial decisions and five rules for setting and managing retirement assumptions.

“The Agile Financial Planner”

Roger Whitney’s other podcast for financial advisors, “The Agile Financial Planner,” is another fan favorite. Designed to help advisors build and grow their dream practice, the podcast covers everything from branding and marketing to team building and the financial planning processes. “I like that Roger poses these broad questions like ‘what is the true role of a financial advisor?’ in an episode and will follow it up with another episode that’s more specific like organizational systems,” says Matthew Ricks, a certified financial planner, who focuses on working with the special needs community. He frequently finds himself relistening to episodes and taking notes to hone in on a particular point. This is helped by the fact that Whitney gets right to the point. Each episode runs less than 30 minutes in length.

“The Advisor Lab”

If marketing is the bane of your existence, you need to listen to “The Advisor Lab” by Seven Group, a financial advisor marketing platform. The podcast focuses on marketing for financial advisors and is intended to help advisors find inspiration and fresh insights from thought leaders across various industries. It highlights the stories of those who have used innovative marketing and communications strategies to build successful businesses. Ricks likes that the podcast features guests from both inside and outside the financial industry, so you get “different perspectives versus hearing the same voices each episode.” New episodes are published every two weeks and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

“The Meb Faber Show”

Each week, Meb Faber, co-founder and the chief investment officer of Cambria Investment Management, discusses investing with top investing professionals on “The Meb Faber Show.” Thanks to Faber’s knack for “breaking out of the traditional podcast guest circuit,” you’re likely to hear from “fascinating new voices on the show,” Crosby says. He also applauds Faber’s skill at “brilliant nonchalance” and ability to excel at “explaining complex ideas in an easy to understand way.” Popular episodes include an interview with investing veteran and author William Bernstein (episode 60), a deep dive into angel investing with Jason Calacanis (episode 69) and a chat with one of history’s most successful short-sellers, Tom Barton (episode 125).

“Standard Deviations”

Crosby’s own podcast, “Standard Deviations,” is another favorite financial advisor podcast. “Dr. Daniel Crosby’s podcast is like the most fabulous dinner party that you will ever receive an invite to,” says Joy Lere, a psychologist and consultant specializing in behavioral finance, who was featured on the show in May 2020. His guests “are the people you’d actually want to chat with at a punch bowl.” These industry experts “fold their own humanity into intellectual conversations,” resulting in “money discussions that are about far more than math,” she says. The “podcast discussions alone model how to listen, connect deeper and ask smart questions, skills that will be part of an advisor’s alpha in the future ahead.”

“The Elite Advisor Blueprint”

Dedicated to sharing the “blueprint for success,” “The Elite Advisor Blueprint” podcast hosted by Brad Johnson “is a great draw for those interested in improving their practice and growing their business,” Crosby says. “Guests come from a wide range of backgrounds but share a common commitment to entrepreneurial excellence.” Expect about two episodes per month, although Johnson has been livestreaming three to five podcasts per week during quarantine. The livestreamed episodes are available on his website and are part of a series called The Virtual FA Series focusing on helping advisors transition from brick-and-mortar practices to virtual advising.

“Invest Like the Best”

In “Invest Like the Best,” host Patrick O’Shaughnessy, who is also a chartered financial analyst and CEO of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, interviews the most interesting people he can find, “whose stories will help you better invest your time and your money,” according to his website. Downloaded more than 10 million times, it’s a show not to miss. “Patrick is an incredible host who is curious about all things finance, has a platform that allows him to connect with experts in all kinds of eclectic fields, and most importantly, he asks intelligent questions and gives his guests the space to answer them,” Johnson says. Giving his guests space to talk is so important to O’Shaughnessy that he’s even edited himself out of episodes, Johnson says. What more could you ask of a podcast host?

“The Advisor of Tomorrow”

Justin Castelli, a certified financial planner, is another podcast host known for being more interested in shining the spotlight on other advisors rather than himself, “a rare thing in the (financial) industry,” Ricks says. Castelli’s financial advisor podcast, “The Advisor of Tomorrow,” “is a continuation of that effort where he brings on advisors or other industry contacts to talk about actionable, easy to understand ideas to help grow or improve your practice.” Ricks also appreciates how Castelli “doesn’t act like he has it all figured out and will regularly admit as much, which is refreshing to hear in an industry where a large contingent like to talk about themselves more than anything else.”

“Financial Advisor Success”

Michael Kitces is “the godfather when it comes to creating content for financial advisors” to help them build their businesses, Johnson says. With more letters after his name than in it, Kitces has earned his godfather crown many times over. He knows the financial industry through and through. You can think of the “Financial Advisor Success” podcast as “the fireside chat audio version of (Kitces’) blog, Kitces.com,” Johnson says. It focuses on distilling both the benefits and challenges of building advisory firms, as told by their founders themselves. June 2020 kicked off with the 179th episode, a conversation with Elizabeth Nesvold, managing director and head of asset and wealth management investment banking for Raymond James.

“Women Rocking Wall Street”

The financial industry may be dominated by men, but make no mistake: Women are making waves, too, and “Women Rocking Wall Street” host Sheri Fitts is here to shine the light on just how butt-kicking they are. A financial industry trendsetter herself, Fitts “has raised the bar and is blazing trails through her discussions with female movers, shakers and glass ceiling breakers,” Lere says. “Their conversations will make you better. As Wall Street wakes up and realizes that women and wealth is a topic that behooves all advisors and businesses to better understand, this podcast should be at the top of the playlist.”

“2050 TrailBlazers”

“2050 TrailBlazers” also tackles the issue of diversity — or lack thereof — in the financial industry. Host Rianka R. Dorsainvil, a certified financial planner and founder of Your Greatest Contribution, “engages industry experts and leaders in candid conversations that encourage cultural awareness and ways to make a measurable impact,” says Lazetta Rainey Braxton, a certified financial planner and co-CEO at 2050 Wealth Partners. “Rianka’s unique approach offers clear insight into the current state of the financial service industry and solutions for a more welcoming profession.” With four seasons under its belt, there’s plenty of episodes to catch up on as you wait for the next season to begin.

“Framework with Jamie Hopkins”

“During a time in the history of this country when it couldn’t be more relevant, Jamie’s weekly podcast offers not just financial advice, but also financial advocacy,” says Jessica Bost, wealth advisor at Strategic Financial Management. As managing director of Carson Coaching, Hopkins knows the challenges financial advisors face in running their business and how to find people to help you overcome them. “He brings talent to the table from Olympic-level coaching and training, all the way to niche services such as Social Security claiming strategies, all who collectively seem to not just inform but inspire meaningful action,” Bost says. “Jamie and his guests’ real life experiences seamlessly meld into a conversation aimed at helping advisors refocus and reenergize their purpose, yet are also informative and entertaining for a broader audience interested in expanding their financial knowledge.”

“Innovating Advice”

Financial planning doesn’t happen only inside the U.S. There’s a whole world of financial advisors running their own successful practices, and “Innovating Advice” host Kate Holmes is here to interview them. “There’s some pretty revolutionary stuff going on outside the U.S.,” says Danika Waddell, a certified financial planner who tunes into the podcast. “I’ve been exposed to all sorts of different structures that really help me think outside the box as I set up my own firm.” For instance, one guest was a planner from Brazil who frames his practice not as “assets under management” but rather “dreams under management,” Waddell says. “As I’m in the process of establishing my own firm, (“Innovating Advice”) has me thinking much more creatively about what clients are really looking for (and) how to charge for it.”

“Choiceology”

Behavioral finance can be a murky topic. Human behavior and finance are complex enough when taken on their own, let alone combined. Luckily, Charles Schwab’s “Choiceology” podcast for financial advisors aims to clear away the confusion. “Katy Milkman and the team at Charles Schwab do a brilliant job in bringing the art and science of behavioral finance to advisors through the illustrative power of story,” Lere says. “They don’t just tell, they show.” If you want to better understand how human behavior impacts investor decision-making, Choiceology is not to be missed, she says.

“Between Now and Success”

The “Between Now and Success” podcast is designed to help you navigate the intersection of business and life. As the name suggests, it focuses on the tools and strategies others have used to climb to success. Steve Sanduski, a certified financial planner and founder of two financial services companies, is the perfect host for such a podcast. “He is engaging and insightful” and “really understands our industry,” says Stephanie Sammons, founder of Sammons Wealth Management and host of the “Midlife Money Gal Podcast.” He’s also an adept interviewer who knows how to find unique voices beyond the usual stable of folks making the advisor podcast rounds. “Many times he asks the same questions I’m thinking I would want to ask while listening,” Sammons says. And he “has a knack for getting to the good stuff quickly.”

“The Human Advisor Podcast”

Financial advisors looking to change the industry for the better should listen to “The Human Advisor Podcast,” hosted by Tyrone Ross, says Misty Lynch, a certified financial planner and director of financial planning at Beck Bode. Dedicated to changing the conversation from the size of an advisor’s book of business to how well he or she cares for the people in it, “The Human Advisor Podcast” highlights how advisors are making a difference in their clients’ lives. “(The) show demonstrates how advisors are using their websites, platforms and unique voices to reach their ideal clients and make an impact in their lives,” Lynch says. “For someone like me that struggled to find a ‘mentor’ for years, it is nice to know I can count on this show to highlight the stories and insight from diverse guests (women, LGBTQ, POC and modern men) that have found success while putting clients before profits.”

“Kestra Out Loud”

Launched earlier this year by Kestra Financial, “Kestra Out Loud” is a newcomer on the financial advisor podcast scene. The podcast is a forum for independent advisors to share best practices and learn from each other, says Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of CD Wealth Management in Dallas, who recently participated in the podcast. “From my experience, idea sharing with peers in the space has been one of the best ways to make sure we’re staying ahead of the curve, staying innovative and helping clients to the best of our ability.” Cohen recommends the podcast to advisors who own their own business or are looking to become business owners. “We have to make our own decisions on our business, and this can’t be done without the input of our peers.”

“Meaningful Money”

If you’re looking for a podcast you can share with your clients, try “Meaningful Money” with Pete Matthew. “With no funds or products to sell, it gives ‘Big Brother’ type advice on savings, debt and good financial housekeeping,” says Phil Billingham, a chartered financial planner and chartered wealth manager and director at Perceptive Planning in England. He appreciates the way the podcast simply educates listeners on the basics, something many financial advisors gloss over. “It’s also a good example of how we can educate consumers to take more action and responsibility for their financial lives without preaching at them, and without selling them a product,” Billingham says. It can even end up being a “new client engine for a growing firm, as well as seeding leads and inquiries to other specialist firms,” as Billingham discovered after receiving dozens of prospect contacts following his appearance on the show over two years ago.

The Best Podcasts for Financial Advisors