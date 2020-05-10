10 Affordable Places to Retire on the Water:

Water views A retirement home with water views doesn’t come cheap in any part of the country. But there are…

A retirement home with water views doesn’t come cheap in any part of the country. But there are a few places where you can retire near a lake, river or bay and not bust your retirement budget. These places have plenty of opportunities for boating, fishing, swimming and other outdoor recreational activities. Yet these retirement spots also have reasonable housing prices, an affordable cost of living and other amenities retirees need, such as access to health care, according to a U.S. News analysis of Census Bureau data. Check out these affordable places to retire on the water.

Cape Coral, Florida

Waterfont property is easy to come by in Cape Coral, where there are over 400 miles of canals. This western Florida city provides multiple opportunities for boating on the extensive canal system, Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of Mexico. Retirees pay a median of $1,406 per month for a house with a mortgage or $581 monthly with a paid-off home to cover other expenses including taxes and insurance, according to Census Bureau data. The median rent for those age 60 and older is $1,096 monthly. A bonus: There’s no state income tax in Florida.

Charleston, South Carolina

Tourists flock to Charleston for its historic architecture and unique sense of southern hospitality and charm. This Atlantic Ocean city with a rich history can also be an affordable place to spend your retirement years. Retirees pay a median of $1,428 per month for a house with a mortgage in the Charleston metro area. Retirees with paid-off homes have a median of $476 in monthly housing costs. Rents can be high in some areas, costing retirees a median of $1,000 per month.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Located on Idaho’s panhandle and the north shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene, this city provides easy access to over 50 nearby lakes. The Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course even has a unique floating green. But it won’t cost you a fortune to spend your retirement years enjoying boating, fishing or just watching the sun set while sitting by the lake. Those age 60 and older pay a median of $1,232 per month for a home with a mortgage, which drops to just $405 monthly among those with a paid-off house. The median rent is $875 per month.

Dover, Delaware

Dover’s relatively low cost of living combined with its state capital jobs and amenities draws many people to the area. The median cost of housing for retirees is $1,367 per month with a mortgage, which drops to just $393 monthly for retirees who are mortgage-free, the Census Bureau found. The median rent is $831 per month. Dover provides convenient access to the nearby Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge and the Delaware Bay.

Duluth, Minnesota

Duluth is located on the shore of Lake Superior, the largest of the Great Lakes. Ships from all over the world bring goods to the Duluth port, and locals and visitors alike enjoy Canal Park’s lakewalk, the unique Aerial Lift Bridge and the freshwater aquarium. Retirees with a paid-off home pay a median of $458 per month for housing in Duluth. Those with a mortgage face median costs of $1,161 monthly. The median rent is $671 per month.

Ithaca, New York

Ithaca is located on the southern shore of Cayuga Lake and is also part of the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, which contains a series of long, narrow lakes created by glaciers. The area is best known as the home of Cornell University and for its many scenic gorges and waterfalls. The median cost of housing for retirees is $1,561 per month with a mortgage, $668 monthly without a mortgage and $883 per month for renters.

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile’s low housing prices make it an affordable retirement destination. The median home cost for retirees is $1,088 per month with a mortgage and $376 if the mortgage has been paid off. Renters age 60 and older pay a median of $727 monthly. But it’s the area’s culture and amenities that will keep you there. The city is located along the Mobile River, Mobile Bay and near the Gulf of Mexico. Retirees can visit or volunteer at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Richland, Washington

Water views can be more affordable if you settle near a river instead of the ocean. Richland is located where the Columbia and Yakima rivers meet. The bluffs and dunes of the Hanford Reach National Monument are particularly scenic. Living in Richland costs people age 60 and older a median of $1,336 per month with a mortgage and $448 monthly without one. The median rent for retirees is $853 per month. There’s also no state income tax in Washington.

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah’s cobblestone streets and historic buildings attract many visitors. Nearby Tybee Island offers a place for residents to enjoy seafood and relax on the beach. Living in this seaside city costs retirees a median of $1,388 per month with a mortgage, which drops to $468 among retirees without a mortgage. The median rent among people age 60 and older is $879 per month.

Traverse City, Michigan

Traverse City is located on the shore of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. The nearby Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore provides spectacular views of the lake. In addition, the area is famous for its tart cherries and film festivals. Housing prices for retirees are a median of $1,272 per month with a mortgage and $471 for those who have paid off their home, according to Census Bureau data. The median rent for people age 60 and older is $833 per month.

