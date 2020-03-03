The Best Vanguard Money Market Funds

While the stock market soars, money market funds aren’t very interesting. But as markets turn south, you might revisit the…

While the stock market soars, money market funds aren’t very interesting. But as markets turn south, you might revisit the benefits of these assets.

But don’t confuse a money market account with a money market mutual fund. A money market account is typically offered through a bank, and it’s a type of savings account. The interest rate is slightly higher than that of a typical savings account, too. The principal amount of the money market account is guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, unlike that of a money market mutual fund.

A money market mutual fund like the Vanguard Prime Money Market fund works like any other mutual fund. These conservative funds invest in short-term debt instruments like commercial paper and short-term government debt. The principal isn’t guaranteed, although historically, it has typically remained stable at $1 per share.

The returns on both of these types of funds are influenced by current market interest rates, although in most cases, money market mutual funds offer higher returns compared with bank money market funds.

[See: 7 Things to Know About Money Market Mutual Funds.]

The Benefits of Money Market Mutual Funds

Alina Trigub, a managing partner at SAMO Financial in New York, cites several benefits of investing in money market mutual funds.

“They are flexible since there’s no restriction regarding when it should be sold or how long to hold it for, the interest rates are higher than on a savings account, and the principal value is secure,” she says.

Money market mutual funds are safe from price volatility and typically covered by SPIC insurance through the investment firm. Although the $1 a share value isn’t guaranteed, it has rarely deviated from that amount. These funds are an excellent investment for an investor’s emergency cash, Trigub says.

February’s severe market drop underscores why investors need some of their money in cash investments. If an investor is saving for a down payment on a home or a cash tuition payment, then that money should not be in the stock market. Money market mutual funds are appropriate for short- and intermediate-term goals.

Steve Azoury, founder at Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan, touts that the expense ratios are low, especially in the Vanguard money market funds. If you lack the required minimum to purchase another fund, money market funds are an excellent place to park your cash, earn interest and accumulate enough money to buy the higher minimum fund, Azoury says.

Money market mutual funds aren’t just for the most conservative investors.

“Money market funds can fit into most investment portfolios, depending on the overall allocation plan for the investor,” says Brandon Renfro, an assistant finance professor at East Texas Baptist University.

Most investors need some portion of their savings in cash, and money market mutual funds provide a good way to get a little higher yield than cash, without giving up much in terms of safety and liquidity, Renfro says.

[SUBSCRIBE: Start Your Day With Investing Advice. Sign up for Invested. ]

The low-fee stability of Vanguard money market funds offer a cash alternative for many types of retail investors. Some of its funds are taxable, while others are tax-exempt.

Check out the following Vanguard money market mutual funds:

— Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX)

— Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX)

— Vanguard Treasury Money Market Fund (VUSXX)

— Vanguard Municipal Money Market Fund (VMSXX)

— Vanguard State-Specific Money Market Funds

1. Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX)

Likely the most popular of the Vanguard Money Market Funds is a basic fund ideal for investors seeking current income and price stability. The fund invests in short-term, high-quality securities. Jamie Ebersole, CEO at Ebersole Financial in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, reminds investors it’s possible that there could be capital losses in a money market fund, but it’s unlikely.

The last time a money market fund broke the buck was in 2008 after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy when one fund’s value fell slightly below $1.

This fund requires a $3,000 minimum deposit for the investor shares and has a 0.16% expense ratio. The current yield is 1.61%.

2. Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX)

This Vanguard money market fund invests in U.S. government securities and seeks to provide current income and preserve principal investment value. It is one of the most conservative investments offered by Vanguard, as U.S. government securities are considered risk-free investments.

VMFXX requires a $3,000 minimum investment and has a 0.11% expense ratio. The current yield is 1.51%, slightly lower than the Vanguard Prime Money Market fund. Since its inception in 1981, the fund has returned an average 4.13% per year, despite a 10-year 0.51% annual average return.

3. Vanguard Treasury Money Market Fund (VUSXX)

This third Vanguard money fund is narrower in focus than the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund. VUSXX invests only in U.S. Treasury securities and not in other types of government securities. Similar to the Federal Money Market Fund, VUSXX invests only in short-term U.S. Treasury bills. As with all money market mutual funds, the returns are dependent upon the current interest rate environment.

This fund is for large investors, with a $50,000 minimum investment. The fund charges a 0.09% expense ratio. The current yield is 1.52% while the 10-year annual average return is 0.53%. For wealthy investors or those with large short-term goals, this asset is a solid place to hold cash. This fund is suitable for investors seeking a higher yield on the down payment cash needed in a year or so.

4. Vanguard Municipal Money Market Fund (VMSXX)

This Vanguard money market fund is suitable for investors in higher tax brackets. “VMSXX great investment option with tax-exempt interest, a long track record and decent tax-exempt returns,” says Cameron Church, a financial advisor at North Star Resource Group in Durham, North Carolina. Money market funds are ideal for investors with zero-risk tolerance, Church says. The fund invests in short-term, high-quality municipal securities.

[See: 7 Alternative Investments That Might Fit Your Portfolio.]

Similar to the other funds, the investment minimum is $3,000, with a 0.15% expense ratio.

The current federally tax-exempt yield is 1.1%. The average annual 10-year return is 0.42%.

5. Vanguard State-Specific Money Market Funds

California, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania each offer federal and state tax-exempt money market funds. Each fund invests in short-term debt instruments from the specified state.

California residents in high-tax brackets might benefit from this state-specific fund populated with in-state muni bonds: Vanguard California Municipal Money Market Fund (VCTXX). The $3,000 minimum investment, 0.16% expense ratio and 0.95% yield are worth considering. In this low interest rate environment, it’s no surprise the 10-year average tax exempt return is 0.37%.

Vanguard caters to residents of New Jersey, another high-tax state with the Vanguard New Jersey Municipal Money Market Fund (VNJXX). The $3,000 investment minimum is standard for these types of funds and the 0.16% expense ratio carries across all of the state tax-exempt muni funds. The current 0.98% yield will hold as long as interest rates remain steady. While the 0.37% 10-year average tax-exempt return is the same as the California municipal bond fund.

New York investors encounter the same minimum investment amount and expense ratio as the former two muni bond funds of $3,000 and 0.16% with the Vanguard New York Municipal Money Market Fund (VYFXX). Although the current tax-exempt yield is somewhat higher than the former funds at 1.07%. Despite a higher relative return today, the 10-year average tax-exempt return of the New York fund is comparable with the other state muni funds at 0.39%.

One would expect Vanguard to offer a tax-exempt fund from its home state of Pennsylvania with the Vanguard Pennsylvania Municipal Money Market Fund (VPTXX). The minimum investment and expense ratio is at the same rate as the other municipal bond funds with $3,000 to get started and a 0.16% annual fee. The current yield is 0.98% with the 10-year average annual return of 0.38%.

The Takeaway

The current volatile economic environment is a reminder that there is a place for money market funds in every portfolio. Investors never know when the stock market will shift and Vanguard’s money market funds are a sound place to invest cash for emergencies and intermediate-term goals.

More from U.S. News

8 Best Mutual Funds for Retirement

7 Smart Mutual Funds for Income Investing

8 Great Benefits of Mutual Funds

The Best Vanguard Money Market Funds originally appeared on usnews.com