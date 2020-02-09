From almond butter to orange juice, consider these heart-healthy snacks. If you want to munch on snacks that are good…

If you want to munch on snacks that are good for your heart, you’ve got plenty of tasty options, says Amy Gorin, a registered dietitian nutritionist in New York City. She’s a spokesperson for Upfield, a company that sells plant-based margarine and other food spreads in 95 countries.

“There are many ways to include heart-healthy foods in what we eat, including snacks,” Gorin says. “In general, plant-based eating, which can include healthy snacks, provides additional fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.”

Emphasize whole-plant foods

“When it comes to loving your heart, minimally processed foods are best,” says Dr. George E. Guthrie, a board-certified family medicine physician at AdventHealth. Guthrie, who’s based in Winter Park, Florida, is the author of the 2019 book “Eat Plants Feel Whole: Harness the Healing Power of Plants and Transform Your Health.”

Research suggests that blood vessel inflammation may be a bigger culprit than cholesterol as the cause of heart attacks, Guthrie says. “Minimally processed plants decrease this inflammation when part of a balanced diet,” he says.

Most plant foods have high levels of potassium, magnesium and fiber, which are important for heart health. Another advantage of whole plant foods is that they’re usually filling, so you won’t need to eat large quantities.

Here are 12 heart-healthy snacks:

Almond butter

Almond butter contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are good for your heart.

The nut spread not only tastes good, it’s versatile as a snack. Spread almond butter on celery sticks or over toast, or mix it into Greek-style yogurt to create a tasty dip, for example.

“Almond butter also makes an awesome addition to berry smoothies,” Gorin says.

Apples

There’s a reason for the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Apples are highly nutritious, full of antioxidants that benefit heart and vascular health, Guthrie says.

Apples contain a healthy amount of soluble fiber, which prevents absorption of some dietary cholesterol in the body. Keeping cholesterol levels in check helps protect your cardiovascular health.

Avocados

In addition to being tasty, avocados have plenty of monounsaturated fat, which can help lower your LDL cholesterol. Higher levels of LDL cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Avocados are also high in antioxidants.

They’re great for snacking, Gorin says. You can eat fresh avocado slices or snack on avocado toast. To make avocado toast, mash up about a third of an avocado, top it with your favorite spices and place on top of a slice of toasted whole-grain bread.

Beans

Beans are another great source of potassium, Guthrie says. For example, a cup of unsalted, boiled pinto beans has 746 milligrams of potassium.

Berries

Various kinds of berries are rich in antioxidants and terrific for snacking, Gorin says.

You can eat fresh berries as they are, or add them to plain low-fat yogurt, salads or cereal.

“Berries are fantastic on their own, or you can blend fresh or frozen berries into a smoothie,” Gorin says. “Try, for example, blending them with a frozen banana, plain Greek yogurt and/or a spoonful of nut butter.”

Heart-healthy berries include:

— Blackberries.

— Blueberries.

— Cranberries.

— Raspberries.

— Strawberries.

Chia pudding

For a creamy and heart-healthy snack, try chia pudding, Gorin suggests.

Chia seeds have heart-healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids.

Chia pudding is easy to make overnight. Choose your favorite plant-based milk — such as a soy or oat beverage — and mix it in a cup or bowl with chia seeds and other ingredients, like cinnamon or your favorite in-season fruit. Cover the mixture and refrigerate overnight (for at least six hours).

Cucumbers

Like avocados, cucumbers contain antioxidants and are easy and convenient to eat as snacks.

You can eat slices of fresh cucumber seasoned with dill weed, ground cumin or cayenne pepper, Guthrie says.

A study published in the Journal of Food Science in 2017 suggests that cucumber seed could be a food supplement for treating dyslipidemia, which is a risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Kale

Half of people in the U.S. don’t get enough of the recommended daily allowance of magnesium, Guthrie says. Kale is high in magnesium, which helps to lower blood pressure and calm the heart and blood vessels. This decreases the risk of some common heart arrhythmias, he says.

The federal government recommends that adult men age 19 and older consume at least 400 milligrams of magnesium a day. Adult women in that age range should get at least 310 milligrams of magnesium daily. One cup of chopped kale has about 24 milligrams of magnesium.

“Try roasted or dried kale” as a snack, Guthrie suggests.

Nuts and seeds

“Nuts and seeds are such easy items to incorporate into snack time, whether you’re eating them plain or including them in another snack,” Gorin says. “Oatmeal topped with chopped nuts and seeds or paired with fruit provides fiber, which helps your cholesterol levels.”

Walnuts in particular are heart-healthy snacks, she says. That’s because they’re high in polyphenols, which have been shown to reduce inflammation, which in turn reduces the risk of heart disease.

Nuts and seeds that are good for snacking include:

— Almonds.

— Brazil nuts.

— Cashews.

— Flax seeds.

— Pistachios.

— Pumpkin seeds.

— Sunflower seeds.

— Walnuts.

100% orange juice

One hundred percent orange juice contains hesperidin, a powerful flavonoid that can be helpful to heart and vascular health, Gorin says. Flavonoids are natural substances found in fruits, vegetables, grains, bark, roots, flower, tea and wine that have beneficial health effects, research suggests.

Consuming citrus fruits — as well as other fruits, cruciferous vegetables, leafy greens and salads — is associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, according to research published in 2017 in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

“I’d recommend pairing the (orange juice) with something that contains protein or fiber, such as a handful of popcorn or 2 tablespoons of nuts, to keep you fuller for longer,” Gorin says.

Plant-based spread with lox on a whole-grain cracker

Spreads that are plant-based, rather than made from dairy, are heart-healthy and readily available in mainstream grocery stores, Gorin says.

Plant-based spreads contain heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, as well as omega-3 fatty acids. “The whole-grain cracker is a bonus, as you get fiber, which can help your cholesterol levels,” she says.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a good source of citrulline, an amino acid that’s associated with lower blood pressure and increased blood flow, says Jill Edwards, director of education with the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, which is based in Ithaca, New York.

Watermelon is tasty by itself, but it’s also great in combination with other fruits, Edwards says. “Combine watermelon with berries, pineapple, lime juice and mint for a refreshing tropical fruit salad,” Edwards says.

