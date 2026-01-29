Doctors warn frostbite risk rising as dangerous cold grips the DC region

As extreme cold grips the D.C. region, doctors warn the risk of frostbite is rising.

Frostbite is more than a skin injury. It affects blood flow and the body’s blood vessels, according to Dr. Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“(When) we think about frostbite, this is not just about skin, it’s about blood flow. It’s about our blood vessels,” he said.

Friedman said the extreme cold can constrict blood vessels, reduce oxygen flow and allow ice crystals to form, damaging the skin and deeper tissues.

What to do if frostbite is suspected

Signs can develop quickly, sometimes during routine winter tasks such as scraping ice or shoveling for long periods of time.

“Early on, patients may feel intense cold, tingling or burning that ultimately gives way to numbness,” Friedman said.

People may also notice their fingers losing feeling or turning pale.

“The skin may look red at first, but then it often turns maybe pale or white and has this kind of waxy or firm feel to it,” he said.

If frostbite is suspected, rewarming should be done gently indoors.

“Rapid rewarming is key, ideally in warm, not scalding hot water, because often when you lose sensation, you can burn yourself,” he said.

Rewarming should usually last 20 to 30 minutes. He also said rubbing the area should be avoided.

“Addressing it early is going to be essential to preventing long term damage,” he said.

How to prevent frostbite

Friedman said the most effective protection is limiting time in the cold.

“Limit exposure, check skin sites often and rewarm early if numbness or pain sets in,” Friedman said.

He advised dressing in layers, keeping your skin dry, blocking out the wind and avoiding tight clothing that can restrict circulation.

“It’s all about preparation with respect to protecting as much as the exposed sites as possible, dressing in layers, making sure that you’re wearing clothing that maybe can wet wick or isn’t wet or damp to begin with, as that can lead to additional injury,” he said

