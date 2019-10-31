How to Become an Angel Investor

When startups need funding, angel investors can be an attractive alternative to debt financing. “Angel investing is the act of…

When startups need funding, angel investors can be an attractive alternative to debt financing.

“Angel investing is the act of providing funding to early-stage startups before they’re ready to raise venture capital,” says Ryan Feit, co-founder and CEO of SeedInvest.

Once the domain of high-net-worth investors, angel financing has become more accessible thanks to the passage of The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The act removed some of the regulatory restrictions surrounding financial angels and their investment activity.

This type of investment can afford new opportunities to diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds. Before leaping into angel investing, it’s important to understand how it works.

— What is an angel investor?

— How does angel investing work?

— Angel funding’s risks and rewards.

— Getting started.

What Is an Angel Investor?

Angel investors are individuals who make investments in startups that have the potential to grow, says Bruce Langer, managing partner at EPIQ Partners in Minneapolis.

These can be people with high net worth, such as physicians or attorneys who want to expand their investment horizons, experts say. In many cases, angel investors often have a track record of founding successful companies of their own and choose to pay that success forward by providing financial backing for newcomers.

In terms of what angel investors invest in, Langer says it’s common for them to gravitate toward industries and businesses they understand. “Perhaps their success came from a sector similar to the ones where they choose to invest.”

Previously, only accredited investors, meaning individuals with more than $200,000 in annual income or $1 million in investable assets, were eligible to become an angel investors. Following the JOBS Act, individuals whose income or assets fall below those limits can pursue angel investing through crowdfunding platforms that accept nonaccredited investors.

How Does Angel Investing Work?

In a typical debt financing scenario, a startup borrows money which has to be repaid at some point in the future. Angel investing follows a different approach.

When an investor provides angel funding, no debt is created and there’s no money to be repaid. Instead, the investor receives an equity or ownership share in the company. The amount of equity received is different for every angel investment: The more capital that’s provided, the bigger the share may be.

Philip Brooks, an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Pittsburgh Innovation Institute, says becoming a financial angel is a way to have more involvement with a company than just purchasing a stock.

“You get to, depending on your level of interest and if you’re doing it individually or in a group, have plenty of opportunities in providing a mentoring role, making introductions and connecting the company to resources that are going to facilitate it moving forward,” Brooks says.

Langer says these types of contributions can be even more valuable to entrepreneurs and startups than the financial aspect of angel investing. “One of the best reasons to become an angel investor is because you have had success yourself.”

Angel Funding’s Risks and Rewards

Angel financing can be rewarding for startups because it allows them to avoid adding debt to their balance sheet. From an investor perspective, there are both pros and cons to weigh.

“Investing in startups can generate sizable returns but it’s also not for the faint of heart,” Feit says.

In making an angel investment, there’s an assumption that the money initially invested will be returned exponentially if the company takes off. Feit gives the example of Peter Thiel’s initial Silicon Valley investment in Facebook ( FB), which increased in value by over 2,300 times before the company’s initial public offering.

“Although investors should absolutely not expect to find the next Facebook, it’s hard to ignore the asset class’s potential to generate outsized returns,” he says.

Angel investments can outperform stocks, real estate or other investments if the company does well. Beyond that, Brooks says angel funding can offer something else: The opportunity to make an impact in shaping a startup’s success and future.

Making this type of investment work requires patience, however, since it can take time to find the right opportunity to invest in. Then there’s the additional wait to see how well a new company will perform.

Investors should also understand that this is not a liquid investment, Langer says. It can take several years for a startup to become profitable and even longer for a financial angel to realize a tangible return.

There’s also the biggest threat of all: the potential to lose all the money that’s been invested.

“This is a more high-risk type of investment in general since these companies are just trying to get off the ground and are not guaranteed to be successful,” Brooks says. “Depending on your allocation, this can be detrimental to your portfolio.”

Getting Started

Taking on this type of investment involves considering three things: knowing which companies to invest in, how much to invest and how to fund those investments.

When choosing startups, it’s important to consider both profit potential and any nonfinancial returns associated with the investment. For example, it might be just as important to feel engaged in a startup’s growth process in a hands-on way as it is to earn a minimum rate of return.

Langer says it’s natural to veer toward angel opportunities associated with companies that investors are already familiar with or have been recommended to them by someone they know. He says it’s instrumental to understand what makes a new company tick and who’s behind it when deciding which ones to back.

“At the end of the day, it’s the people who make an idea or concept work; the capital is only part of the equation,” Langer says.

Higher net worth investors may choose to invest in startups directly but for the smaller investor, a crowdfunding platform may be more accessible. When vetting angel funding opportunities, it’s important to consider the quality of the platform and its track record in returning money to investors, as well as the quality of the investment itself. The more transparent a platform is in providing information about startups, returns and investment fees, the better.

Finally, consider how much of a portfolio should be allocated to angel investments.

Feit says that an allocation between 5% and10% makes sense for most people, and keeping this part of a portfolio small can increase returns while lowering volatility. The reasoning is that early-stage, private companies generally have a low correlation with traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds.

Investors should also keep in mind that it’s important to be diversified within that allocation.

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” Feit says. “If you can’t build a portfolio of at least 10 angel investments, you shouldn’t do it in the first place.”

