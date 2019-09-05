With only about two full months left in the year, the stock market as a whole has managed to perform…

With only about two full months left in the year, the stock market as a whole has managed to perform rather well. In October, Wall Street overcame some summer hiccups and posted a solid all-around month, with the S&P 500 adding about 2.5%.

One of the major threats to the continuation of this 10-year bull run has been the trade war between the U.S. and China, and although lacking on specifics, October brought news that the trade tensions may be reaching a denouement. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are planning to meet in November to sign a “Phase One” trade deal that begins to address some of the issues at stake between the two superpowers.

With that in mind, here are five of the best stocks to buy for November:

— Alphabet (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL)

— Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

— Sketchers (SKX)

— CVS Health (CVS)

— NMIH Holdings (NMIH)

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google parent Alphabet recently reported third-quarter earnings, and although profits “disappointed” Wall Street, they did so for largely the right reasons: Google is investing heavily in itself, spending to boost its headcount, grow its cloud operations, expand more aggressively into hardware and fund its long-term, high-risk, high-reward investments known as “moonshots.”

Still, the thesis for why GOOGL stock remains one of the best stocks to buy — not just for November but for the long term — remains the same: Google’s dominant position in search and online advertising.

Revenue grew 20% last quarter, and although missing on earnings, GOOGL has a few achievements to show for its large investments. The company is finally starting to achieve some decent diversification in its revenue streams, fueled by the growth of Google’s cloud offerings and the Google Pixel smartphone; 16% of revenue is now non-advertising revenue.

Also, the company recently made one claim that, if true, could harken the beginning of a new age in technology as we know it (with GOOGL leading the way). Google claimed it had reached something called “quantum supremacy,” developing a quantum computer that solved a problem in about three minutes that the most advanced traditional computer in the world would take 10,000 years to work out.

IBM ( IBM), the owner of the world’s fastest traditional computer, disputed this and said it would only take about two and a half days to solve the problem in question, but either way, it seems GOOGL is on the verge of something special.

So, why is Alphabet one of the best stocks to buy for November? While quantum computing is merely the icing on the cake, it’s possible that Google’s recent achievement means it is destined to be the winner in the potentially winner-take-all field.

Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

A $1.5 billion, relatively boring business like SAFT is often just the type of stock pick that can provide the most explosive gains for your portfolio.

The company offers property and casualty insurance, largely focusing on auto and passenger insurance, although it also offers homeowners insurance and business policies.

All in all, this is just a modestly sized, seemingly normal insurance company with a pretty straightforward business. What makes SAFT one of the best stocks to buy?

The answer is precisely everything that makes it such a bore: a relatively predictable business model that pumps out profits as long as actuaries, underwriters and managers are relatively competent. Also, SAFT stock has a valuation to kill for, trading for a PEG ratio under 1, under 15 times earnings, with no long-term debt and a 3.6% dividend.

With shares up about 22% this year, SAFT even has a little momentum for the growth investors to gawk at.

Sketchers (SKX)

Sure, Sketchers may not be the largest or most well-known footwear brand, but it’s carved out a nice little niche, and with a very healthy balance sheet and modest valuation metrics (17 P/E, 15 forward P/E, 0.98 PEG), it’s checked a few attractive boxes.

Moreover, not only would value investors be enticed by those numbers, but similar to SAFT, fans of technical analysis and momentum will also find lots to like with SKX; despite being so modestly priced the shares are up almost 70% in 2019 alone.

It posted 15% growth in both revenue and earnings per share last quarter, during which it set a new company record for Q3 revenue. Sketchers seems to be surging in popularity overseas; a record 59% of sales were international, and same-store sales grew 6.8% domestically and 9.9% internationally, both phenomenal numbers for retail.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

Next up is a far more mainstream pick, the large-cap drugstore chain CVS. With a market cap of more than $85 billion, CVS can offer a comforting degree of safety for the conservative investor or retiree, who may just wish to prioritize low-risk investing and dividends over riskier stocks with much higher potential for capital appreciation but also higher risk.

One reason CVS Health is one of the best stocks to buy for November is simply the fact that it operates in almost a duopolistic market. Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA) is the most meaningful competitor in the U.S., with Rite Aid Corp. ( RAD) a distant third, posing no risk of competing with CVS.

So with one well-defined rival, CVS has made an effort to highlight differences between it and Walgreens, and is doubling down on the theme of healthy living, adding the word “Health” to its name in recent years and forbidding the sale of cigarettes.

CVS has longer-term growth visions centered around MinuteClinic locations offering quick health care solutions. And — watch out Amazon.com ( AMZN) — CVS is teaming up with UPS ( UPS) to drone deliver prescriptions to customers; a small rollout of the service will begin in the coming weeks.

CVS is set to report earnings on Nov. 6.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Last but not least, another unheralded insurance company worth about $2 billion that’s looking like a steal at current levels. The best stocks to buy aren’t always household names or glaringly obvious.

NMI Holdings primarily focuses on surety and title insurance, and before you start yawning, consider that this modest-sounding business has produced a stock that’s up 64% year-to-date. Even after that remarkable rally, it trades for just 15 times earnings, 9.6 times forward earnings, and a PEG ratio of 0.55 — by far the lowest (and therefore most attractively valued) of any of November’s five best stocks to buy.

There’s a reason Warren Buffett used insurance companies to build Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, BRK.B) into one of the best performing stocks of all time: you get paid upfront for a future potential liability. In the meantime, you can take that float and invest it, collecting the profits (and of course the eventual underwriting profits, or difference between premiums collected and claims paid) for yourself.

NMIH reports earnings on Nov. 6.

