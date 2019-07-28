2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer
Here are the 2019-20 top 10 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer. These hospitals are recognized as the best in the industry for diagnosing and treating various forms of cancer in adults. For the top hospitals for treating cancer in children, see the Best Children’s Hospitals for Pediatric Cancer.
To determine the top hospitals for treating cancer in adults, each hospital was assessed in 30-day survival, patient experience, the rate of discharging patients back home, volume of patients, key programs such as hospice, pain management and palliative care, nurse staffing, intensivists, patient services and expert opinion from oncologists. To learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, see A Patient’s Guide to Cancer, or search for top-rated hospitals for performing colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery.
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
The No. 10 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
8. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
The No. 8 (tied) hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
8. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa
The No. 8 (tied) hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Florida.
7. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh
The No. 7 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
6. Cleveland Clinic
The No. 6 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Cleveland Clinic.
5. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston
The No. 5 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center in Boston.
4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
The No. 4 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
3. Mayo Clinic
The No. 3 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
2. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York
The No. 2 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
The No. 1 hospital in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings is University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
