10 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA

Although the cost of an MBA can vary, some two-year programs can exceed $60,000 in tuition annually. Attending a top-ranked public business school in state is one way to save on costs. In fact, the average in-state tuition for a full-time MBA program among the top 10 public B-schools is a little more than $43,600 per year, U.S. News data show. Here are the 10 highest-ranked full-time MBA programs at public institutions.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 29 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 34.5 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $29,232

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $40,180

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 25

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 18.8 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $12,737

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $30,130

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 21 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 38.3 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $27,053

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $49,955

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 21 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 35.1 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $34,323

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $50,046

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 19 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 46.6 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $45,915

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $61,038

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 19 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 33.6 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $40,622

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $54,394

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 16

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 24.3 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $59,866

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $59,866

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 32.9 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $62,464

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $64,782

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 27.1 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $63,646

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $68,646

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2018 new entrants): 15.4 percent

In-state tuition (2018-2019): $60,987

Out-of-state tuition (2018-2019): $61,442

10 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA originally appeared on usnews.com

