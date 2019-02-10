Retirement spots with year-round nice weather

Pleasant temperatures Some retirees want to escape brutal winters, while others can no longer tolerate sweltering summers. In a few locations in the U.S., it is possible to avoid both extreme heat and cold. The…

Pleasant temperatures

Some retirees want to escape brutal winters, while others can no longer tolerate sweltering summers. In a few locations in the U.S., it is possible to avoid both extreme heat and cold. The cities on this list have average January low temperatures above 32 degrees and average July high temperatures below 90 degrees, according to a U.S. News analysis of 30 years of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration temperature data collected between 1981 and 2010. Here are over two dozen cities in 10 states that generally have pleasant temperatures throughout the year.

California

Of any state, California has the most major metro areas with pleasant year-round temperatures. Northern California cities including San Francisco and Eureka have average low temperatures in the 40s in the winter, while summer high temperatures are only in the mid-60s. Southern California cities including Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Diego have slightly warmer winter lows in the high 40s, and July average temperatures can climb to the low 80s. Santa Barbara and Santa Maria have average January lows of around 40 degrees, and mild summer highs of 73 degrees.

Florida

While many parts of Florida have hot and humid summers, there are a few cities where the average July high temperature is 90 degrees or less, including Key West, Vero Beach and West Palm Beach. Winters in these Florida cities are pleasant, with average January low temperatures in the 50s in Vero Beach and West Palm Beach and the mid-60s in Key West. Key West is also noteworthy for being among the sunniest places in the U.S., with the sun shining an average of 76 percent of the time, according to 38 years of NOAA data.

Georgia

Georgia’s state capital city has hot summers and mild winters. Atlanta’s average high temperature in July is 89 degrees. In the winter, there can be periods of freezing weather and occasional snowstorms, but the cold snaps usually have a short duration. The average January low temperature is just above freezing at 34 degrees.

Hawaii

Many people dream of a beach retirement on a tropical island. Several Hawaiian cities boast convenient access to the beach and pleasant weather throughout the year. Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue have average low temperatures in the 60s in January that climb to an average high in the mid-80s in July. Hilo is slightly cooler, with an average January low of 61 degrees and a July average high of 79 degrees.

North Carolina

Coastal North Carolina often has year-round pleasant temperatures. In Cape Hatteras and Wilmington, January average low temperatures remain above freezing in the high 30s and there is seldom any snow. July average high temperatures are in the mid to high 80s, although high humidity can cause the area to feel hotter. However, this part of the Atlantic coast has a high risk for hurricanes and tropical storms, and strong winds and heavy rainfall can be a concern.

Oregon

You can avoid extreme heat and cold in many parts of Oregon. There are several cities in Oregon where average January temperatures remain above 32 degrees, including Astoria, Eugene, Portland and Salem. July average high temperatures climb into the low 80s in Eugene, Portland and Salem. However, the average July high temperature is only 67 in Astoria.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s oldest city, Charleston, has classical architecture, unique southern charm and moderate temperatures for much of the year. This seaside city on the Charleston Harbor has short winters with an average January low temperature of 43 degrees. Summers can be humid and frequently wet, with an average July high temperature of 88 degrees. Thunderstorms are frequent, and this coastal area is also at risk for hurricanes.

Texas

While many parts of Texas have uncomfortably sweltering summers, temperatures are lower in Galveston, with an average July high temperature of 89.6 degrees. While summers are humid, Galveston’s location along the Gulf of Mexico keeps the city slightly cooler than inland Texas cities. Winters are generally pleasant, and the January average low temperature is 49 degrees. However, like other seaside retirement spots, hurricanes are an ongoing concern, especially in the summer and fall.

Virginia

While much of Virginia has scorching summers, Norfolk has an average July high temperature of 87 degrees. The nearby Atlantic Ocean helps to keep daytime high temperatures lower than inland Virginia cities. Like other coastal cities, there are thunderstorm and hurricane risks. Winters can be cold, but the average January low temperature is just above freezing at 33 degrees.

Washington

Those who can’t tolerate another humid summer might enjoy retirement in Washington state. Proximity to Puget Sound and the Pacific Ocean helps the coastal area avoid extreme temperatures. The average July high temperature is in the mid-70s in Seattle and Olympia and just 67 degrees in Quillayute. Winters are generally wet but seldom very cold. Average January low temperatures drop into the mid-30s in all three cities.

Retirement spots with year-round nice weather

These cities have year-round pleasant temperatures:

— California: Eureka, Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria

— Florida: Key West, Vero Beach and West Palm Beach

— Georgia: Atlanta

— Hawaii: Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue

— North Carolina: Cape Hatteras and Wilmington

— Oregon: Astoria, Eugene, Portland and Salem

— South Carolina: Charleston

— Texas: Galveston

— Virginia: Norfolk

— Washington: Olympia, Quillayute and Seattle

More from U.S. News

The 10 Best Places to Retire With Affordable Housing

3 Overseas Retirement Spots With Great Weather

10 Places to Retire on Social Security Alone

Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather originally appeared on usnews.com