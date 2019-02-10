Are White Foods Unhealthy?

White foods don’t contain any nutrients. White foods are bland. White foods are bad for you. Sound familiar? White colored foods often get a bad rap. You’ve probably heard the common advice to “eat the…

White foods don’t contain any nutrients. White foods are bland. White foods are bad for you.

Sound familiar? White colored foods often get a bad rap. You’ve probably heard the common advice to “eat the rainbow” for good health. And yes, a rainbow of nutrients will make it easier to get a variety of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals. Focusing on the rainbow can be an especially useful tool when teaching children the importance of eating fruits and vegetables. But the cool thing is that colorless foods have nutrients, too.

White foods are commonly seen as an offender in the obesity epidemic in America. And while it’s true that white refined sugar holds little to no benefit in our diets, not all white foods are created equal. It’s important to differentiate between the benefits of white fruits and vegetables compared to white refined grains such as white rice, breads and pastas.

In addition to a vast array of vitamins and minerals, white colored plants have something called phytonutrients. Phytonutrients are a compound found in plants that have been proven to protect against many diseases. Fancy words like indoles, allicin and glucosinolates are all kinds of phytonutrients found in your white colored foods.

Potential health benefits of phytonutrients include:

— Ward off bacterial or viral infection

— Decrease cancer risk or slow advancement of cancer

— Improve blood cholesterol levels

Try adding some of these white foods to your favorite family meals:

Potatoes. Did you know that potatoes have more potassium than a banana? And they’re also full of vitamin C, vitamin B6 and fiber. This all equals heart health and blood pressure control. Potatoes are so much more than just “sugar,” as some might think.

Cauliflower. This “white broccoli” has so many nutritional benefits of its own. Cauliflower is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help the immune system and decease cancer risk. This cruciferous vegetable is also high in choline, which is a nutrient that many people don’t get enough of.

White beans. Cannellini, navy and kidney are all versions of white beans. All of these are extremely high in fiber, which helps with blood sugar control, lowers cholesterol and has been proven to help reduce cancer risk. They also have magnesium and molybdenum, which is a trace mineral that you may not regularly get, making white beans a standout. Try making a three bean chili, or give a bean-based pasta a try. It’s an excellent alternative to a refined carbohydrate choice.

Onions. Onions add flare and flavor to any dish, but they also have more purpose. Onions contain antioxidants and flavonoids, both which can help lower risk of some diseases. Onions are beneficial in both raw and cooked forms.

Mushrooms. Mushrooms give savory dishes flavor without adding extra things like fat, sugar or salt. For this reason, they’re wonderful to use in the kitchen. Mushrooms have selenium, which is not commonly found in many other fruits and veggies. This can help the body detox to keep you healthy.

Garlic. In addition to providing some calcium and iron, garlic is rich in the phytonutrient allicin. When you cut garlic in half, it activates the allicin in the plant. This can help protect your immune system. Try adding more fresh garlic to some of your favorite pastas, soups or sauces.

Other white foods to try include turnips, jicama and white carrots.

Another common concern with white foods involves children. I get a lot of nutrition consults for kiddos who stick to a bland diet and won’t eat anything but white foods. And most of the time, they aren’t eating the aforementioned nutrient-packed white foods. The chosen foods are highly processed, refined carbohydrates like breads, crackers and rice. What we can work toward is incorporating nutrient-dense white foods on the plate, as well.

Parent tip No. 1: Add a small portion of a new food to a plate of foods your child already eats. Try putting one to two pieces of roasted cauliflower next to a vegetable that your child already accepts. Or try making home-roasted French fries from fresh potatoes. Put two to three next to their already accepted frozen fries.

Parent tip No. 2: Try blending cauliflower rice in with your child’s mashed potatoes. You can also puree white beans into sauces (even mac and cheese sauce).

So yes, I’ll still tell my patients to “eat the rainbow” because it’s of the utmost important that we get all the delicious, nutritious goodness in the form of colorful nutrients. But don’t forget that white is a color, too, and white foods can and should have a place on the plate.

