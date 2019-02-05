5 Things Around the World to Watch

Saturday, Feb. 9 Turkey‘s call for an end to the mass incarceration of the ethnic minority Uighurs in China. The Sunni Muslim group is concentrated in China’s far western region of Xinjiang and have been…

Saturday, Feb. 9

Turkey‘s call for an end to the mass incarceration of the ethnic minority Uighurs in China. The Sunni Muslim group is concentrated in China’s far western region of Xinjiang and have been accused of being connected to terrorism after a series of violent incidents in the area. This past weekend, the Turkish government condemned Beijing for arbitrarily detaining more than a million Uighurs under harsh conditions.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Hungary wants to reduce outbound migration and is promising better tax deals for bigger families. As the country’s population is declining, the government realizes there is a need for economic measures to prevent Hungarians for seeking job opportunities in other parts of Europe. On Sunday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his government will provide a lifetime exemption on personal income taxes to women who give birth to and raise at least four children.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

The trial for Catalan separatists that pushed for a independence from Spain in 2017 will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 12. In their failed bid, prominent political figures in the region emphasized that a healthy economy in Catalonia could withstand separation and should strive for more autonomy. The referendum held in the northeastern Spanish region was declared illegal by the Spanish government and led to tensions that experts warn would affect not only the country, but also the stability of the European Union.

Thursday, Feb. 14

On Thursday, people in several countries celebrate Valentine’s Day. While the day is now a well-known holiday in places such as France, Canada, or the United Kingdom, during the Middle Ages Feb. 14 was said to be the beginning of birds’ mating season.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Voters in Nigeria will head to the polls for Saturday’s general elections to elect a president and members of the country’s National Assembly. Recent reports state that more than 70 candidates are vying for the presidency of Africa’s most populous county and largest economy. But just two men, President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, are seen as having a realistic chance of winning.

