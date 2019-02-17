17 Amazing Kid-Friendly Hotels

You’ll find everything from impressive water parks to special in-room perks at these hotels. According to a Virtuoso survey of more than 1,000 travel advisors, multigenerational travel is the most popular vacation trend for 2019,…

According to a Virtuoso survey of more than 1,000 travel advisors, multigenerational travel is the most popular vacation trend for 2019, with kids becoming more involved in the trip planning process. It’s hardly surprising, then, that properties are expanding their on-site offerings to include additional activities, facilities and room features for children. But with so many kid-friendly accommodations to choose from, finding the right hotel for you and your little ones can seem daunting. To help you narrow down your options, U.S. News rounded up 17 properties that appeal to children of all ages — all of which appear on the 2019 Best Hotels rankings.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando Resort: Orlando, Florida

Located in the expansive Universal Orlando Resort complex, Loews Royal Pacific Resort beckons to families with its abundance of amenities. Children ages 4 to 14 can participate in supervised activities (for an hourly fee) at the resort’s kids camp. Or, families can enjoy a leisurely day by the lagoon-style pool, which hosts outdoor activities like pingpong and hula hoop competitions. After a fun-filled day on-site or at Universal’s theme parks, younger travelers can satiate their appetites at the Islands Dining Room — where visitors will find a children’s buffet, a Bali-inspired play area, toys and kid-sized tables and chairs. When it’s time to sleep, families can retire to a Jurassic World Kids Suite. Each of these accommodations boasts a separate children’s room with decor inspired by the “Jurassic World” movies.

Jumby Bay Island: Antigua

For a luxurious Caribbean retreat with kids in tow, head to Jumby Bay Island. This Oetker Collection resort sits on a private island in Antigua and offers an array of amenities for older children, including teens spa treatments, beach volleyball matches and mocktail mixology classes. The property appeals to little ones, too, with its Camp Jumby Pavilion, an outdoor area where cooking sessions, science projects and other activities take place. Vacationers also won’t want to miss the resort’s Hawksbill Turtle Program. Designed to engage children in conservation efforts, the program features experiences like seasonal turtle walks and hatchling releases.

Brookstreet Hotel: Ottawa, Ontario

Children who love spending time outdoors will likely enjoy staying at the Brookstreet Hotel. Every winter, this Ottawa property offers an ice skating rink with lights for daytime or nighttime skating. And during the warmer months, kids can go for a dip in the seasonal outdoor pool, make music in the instrument-filled jazz garden, play putt-putt on the mini-golf course or borrow bikes (which are free to use for two hours) to explore the area. Additional facilities, such as a game room and an indoor wading pool, are also available. Plus, families who visit on a weekend have access to free activities like treasure hunts, movie nights and cookie decorating.

The Plaza New York: New York City

Though New York City‘s elegant Plaza New York has welcomed everyone from world leaders to celebrities since opening in 1907, its iconic Eloise Suite makes it a prime destination for fans of the “Eloise” books. Decorated by designer Betsey Johnson, the Eloise Suite features pink accents throughout, as well as books and dolls. Outside the suite, children can peruse The Plaza’s Eloise Shop to buy keepsake Eloise items. Or, kids can visit the hotel’s Palm Court, which hosts an Eloise-themed afternoon tea service with treats like cake pops, cotton candy and cupcakes. The service is available from noon to 4:45 p.m. daily and costs $60 per child 12 years old and younger.

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Cancun, Mexico

Overlooking a stretch of sand from its perch in Cancun‘s Hotel Zone, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun appeals to children of all ages. At the resort’s water park, visitors will find two splash pads, a family-friendly pool and seven waterslides, including several that are attached to a pirate-themed play structure. The property also offers poolside and beachside movies, a mini-golf course, magic shows and a turtle release program every August through November. When it’s time to bed down for the night, families can retreat to a Family Junior Suite, which comes outfitted with bunk beds and a terrace with direct access to the Camp Jack kids club.

Big Cypress Lodge: Memphis, Tennessee

One of Memphis‘ most unique accommodations is Big Cypress Lodge. Nestled within the all-glass Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid in the heart of the city, Big Cypress Lodge features rustic rooms with treehouse or duck-hunting cabin themes. But the various kid-oriented facilities are the highlights of the property. In addition to featuring an aquarium with twice-daily fish feedings and a glass-enclosed elevator that brings travelers to the pyramid’s observation deck, the hotel houses Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl and Grill. Inside the eatery, visitors can play billiards or bowl in an ocean-themed bowling alley with painted murals, hanging fish and bowling balls that look like sea critters.

The Milestone Hotel & Residences: London

Kids are treated like royalty at The Milestone Hotel & Residences. Situated in London‘s Kensington neighborhood, this Leading Hotels of the World-affiliated property boasts all kinds of room amenities for children, including baby monitors and kid-sized bathrobes and slippers. Additionally, every child receives a teddy bear, a book and a chocolate mouse during turndown. After a restful night’s sleep, families can arrange a picnic lunch in nearby Kensington Gardens or enjoy afternoon tea in Cheneston’s Restaurant, the Conservatory or the Park Lounge. All three venues offer standard afternoon tea service, as well as a Little Prince & Princess Tea experience that includes kid-friendly finger foods and hot chocolate.

Beaches Turks & Caicos: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

If you’re searching for a family-friendly, all-inclusive resort, look no further than Beaches Turks & Caicos. Located on the eastern end of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands, this resort boasts a 45,000-square-foot water park with a lazy river, multiple waterslides and the only surf simulator in the Caribbean. Plus, every room rate covers “Sesame Street” character meet-and-greets and access to age-appropriate spaces like a kids camp, the Club Liquid teens lounge, an arcade and the Xbox Play Lounge. To get around the sprawling property, families can ride the free Choo Choo Train, which transports lodgers to three of the resort’s villages, including the Italian Village, where guests will find suites with bunk beds.

Fairmont Southampton: Southampton, Bermuda

Although Bermuda primarily attracts honeymooners and golfers, the family-oriented Fairmont Southampton offers all kinds of facilities for younger travelers. Little ones ages 5 and older can visit the fee-based Explorers Camp, which features arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and beach games, among other supervised activities. What’s more, the daily resort fee includes use of the kids club’s toddler and game rooms, as well as loaner toys, board games, books and puzzles. Other on-site children’s amenities range from a kids pool with a waterslide to in-room DVD players (upon request) to complimentary beach buckets.

Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa: Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec

Kids amenities abound at Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa. In addition to offering family-friendly accommodations with bunk beds, baby toiletries and DVD players with free loaner DVDs, the hotel is home to a game room and seasonal facilities like an ice skating rink and an outdoor pool. Babysitting services can also be arranged for a fee. But perhaps the property’s greatest asset is its accessibility: Train enthusiasts can reach the hotel on the Train de Charlevoix (a passenger train that offers breathtaking sea and mountain views along its route). Guests can hop on near Quebec City and travel to the Baie-Saint-Paul station, which sits next to the property.

The Coral at Atlantis, Paradise Island: Paradise Island, Bahamas

Atlantis, Paradise Island offers kid-friendly accommodations in its Coral at Atlantis building, as well as activities for every member of the family, regardless of age or interests. Children with a passion for animals can create their own stuffed critter at Atlantis Pals or interact with dolphins and sea lions at Dolphin Cay. Budding foodies can cook with the Atlantis Kids Adventure culinary team, and artsy types can make souvenirs at the on-site pottery studio. Meanwhile, water lovers can soak up some sun while playing on 5 miles of beaches or at the 141-acre Aquaventure water park, which features numerous waterslides, two river rides, nine family pools and three water playgrounds.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain: Marana, Arizona

For a kid-oriented oasis in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, venture about 25 miles northwest of Tucson to The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. Nestled within the Tortolita Mountains in the town of Marana, this luxurious property features spacious rooms, suites and casitas ideal for families. Plus, guests with kids can opt for the In-Room Tent Experience. The $99 fee covers a personal tent, a book about the surrounding desert and a keepsake stuffed animal. Little ones itching to get outside can participate in three-hour-long Dove Mountain Ritz Kids Ranger programs, which feature activities aimed at teaching little ones about the desert and the plants and animals that thrive in the heat.

Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta: Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Despite its affiliation with the adults-oriented Hard Rock brand, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta — which sits roughly 10 miles northwest of Puerto Vallarta — offers multiple kids amenities. Little ones can make cupcakes, build sandcastles, watch movies and more at the main kids club, while The Cavern Club welcomes teens to play arcade, table and video games in a cool, colorful space. What’s more, the property boasts a kids pool with age-appropriate tunes and games, as well as Deluxe Family accommodations with two bedrooms, child-sized bathrobes and juice- and soda-filled minibars. Older children can even borrow a Fender guitar or Crosley turntable through the hotel’s Sound of Your Stay program.

Ashford Castle: Cong, Ireland

Fully immerse your kids in nature and history during a stay at Ashford Castle. This 800-year-old castle is located in Cong, Ireland (a quiet village about 30 miles northwest of Galway) on a 350-acre parcel of land that’s ideal for a variety of activities. Families can try old-world pursuits like falconry and archery or modern recreations, such as zip lining, fishing and biking. On rainy days, catch a flick in the on-site movie theater or go for a swim in the spa’s relaxation pool, which permits children during select hours. Or, bond in your family-friendly room while playing with Legos delivered by a butler.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

If you’re planning a Punta Cana vacation with fans of the “SpongeBob SquarePants” TV series, reserve The Pineapple at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana. Modeled after SpongeBob’s iconic home, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom villa features Bikini Bottom-inspired decor (think: nautical-themed furnishings and a replica of SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary), plus luxe extras like butler service and a private infinity pool. No matter which accommodation you choose, you’ll enjoy all-inclusive perks, such as all meals and drinks, and access to a kids club, sports courts and the Aqua Nick water park, with waterslides and daily sliming events. Character breakfasts are also available on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays for a fee.

Club Med Ixtapa Pacific: Ixtapa, Mexico

Consistently rated one of the Best Club Med Resorts, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific earns rave reviews from families for its various kids perks. Like other Club Med properties, the Ixtapa outpost offers kid-friendly rooms and suites that come outfitted with baby kits and cribs. Outside the accommodations, families will find tennis and trapeze schools, a spa with teens treatments and children’s clubs for everyone from 4-month-old babies to young adults. The all-inclusive room rates cover most activities, as well as all meals and drinks. On-site eateries well-suited for younger travelers include a kids club restaurant and El Encanto, which features themed dining rooms and an area for preparing baby meals.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea: Wailea, Hawaii

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea‘s variety of complimentary kids amenities makes it a popular retreat for families. All accommodations include access to supervised kids club activities for children ages 5 to 12 in addition to use of loaner items, such as baby swings, pop-up tents and strollers. Plus, kids have access to a white sand beach, a game room and basketball and tennis courts. But the standout feature of this Maui resort is its Four Seasons Academy. Created to educate young guests about the island’s rich culture, the facility hosts Hawaii-focused activities that may be eligible for extra credit at some schools. Looking for more hotel suggestions? Check out the U.S. News 2019 Best Hotels rankings »

