What ROTC Programs Are and How They Work

For students torn between joining the military and going to college, one option is to do both.

The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, commonly referred to as ROTC, offers students a chance to study and serve after they complete their degree, or to participate for a short time in the program without a post-college commitment. Students train as they learn, taking military science courses alongside regular college classes, with the requirement to enlist as an officer in the U.S. Army, Navy or Air Force upon graduation. The Coast Guard does not have an ROTC program but rather a College Student Pre-Commisioning Initiative, which offers scholarships and a spot at officer candidate school after graduation.

Students interested in ROTC participation without the military service commitment can join the program for a limited time, typically three semesters, officials say. While only those who enlist receive a scholarship, ROTC officials say short term participants benefit from leadership skills taught in the program. For those who do join the military through ROTC, scholarships can help pay for college, though acceptance of the award means a commitment of at least eight years after graduation.

“If you’re on scholarship, you have signed a contract saying that upon your graduation you will commission into the U.S. military, either active duty, National Guard or reserves,” says Army Capt. Jonathon L. Heller, assistant professor of military science and operations officer at the University of Kansas.

But the ROTC scholarship, which covers tuition, fees and books — or room and board instead — is not automatic upon joining the program. Like other scholarships, students must compete for it.

ROTC Program for College Students

Students can earn the ROTC scholarship in high school or in college. Students who earn the scholarship in high school receive four years of funding if they remain in the ROTC program. Two and three-year scholarship options are available to current college students.

“The Army (ROTC) has a lot of scholarship opportunities once you’ve made your mark on campus. If you didn’t do particularly well in high school but you arrive on campus … and do extremely well in the program at the university there are a lot of opportunities to earn that scholarship in the Army,” says Army Col. Brad Brown, a professor of military science at Texas A&M University–College Station, which is one of six Senior Military Colleges.

The Senior Military College designation by the federal government means that Texas A&M has consistently provided high numbers of commissioned officers to the military via ROTC.

In addition to the option to have tuition and fees or room and board covered, ROTC cadets also receive a living stipend. According to ROTC officials, that amount can vary by branch and class standing. Online, the Army lists its living stipend at $420 a month compared with $300-$500 for the U.S. Air Force and $250-$400 for the U.S. Navy, according to websites for each branch’s ROTC programs. A stipend for books varies by branch from $750 to $1,200.

Students interested in joining an ROTC program must meet certain standards for academics and physical fitness. To be eligible for a scholarship, students must meet minimum GPA requirements and SAT or ACT scores established by each service branch and be a U.S. citizen between the ages of 17 and 26, according to official ROTC websites and information from college programs.

In addition to a college curriculum that includes physical exercise and military science courses, cadets contracted to join the armed forces also must attend training, which ROTC officials say can last about a month and emphasizes learning and applying leadership skills in tactical environments. Held in the summer, training covers physical conditioning, handling weapons and survival skills.

ROTC Programs by Military Branch

According to military figures, ROTC programs are offered at more than 1,700 U.S. colleges. These schools range from large, research-focused National Universities to smaller National Liberal Arts Colleges. ROTC-affiliated schools can be found through a search on each military branch’s website.

With the exception of the Coast Guard and Marines Corps, all U.S. military branches have ROTC and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs serving thousands of students across the country.

The U.S. Army, according to its website, was the first to launch an ROTC program as part of the National Defense Act of 1916. The first Air ROTC units were established in 1920, prior to the U.S. Air Force becoming a separate military branch, and the Navy ROTC was founded in 1926. While the Marine Corps does not have its own program, Navy ROTC graduates can join the Marine Corps.

JROTC Programs for High School Students

More than 500,000 students and 3,390 units were active in JROTC during the 2015-16 school year, according to a 2017 study from nonprofit think tank Rand Corp. Rand found that large and medium-size schools are more likely to have JROTC programs, with more units in the South and fewer in Midwestern and Mountain States.

Altogether, 16 percent of public high schools had a JROTC unit at the time of the Rand study, which noted past research had indicated positive educational outcomes associated with the program, including higher GPAs, lower dropout rates and improved attendance. Rand reports evidence for graduation rates and standardized test performance “showed mixed results.”

The goal of the program is to develop good citizens, says retired Navy Capt. James Boyer, senior naval science officer and JROTC instructor for Spring High School outside of Houston.

“Good citizenship is about trying to do the right thing,” Boyer says.

He emphasizes that students demonstrate good citizenship through community service as part of JROTC. Other activities include conducting military-style drills and participating in competitions, while also studying a naval science curriculum that draws on a range of topics including maritime history, oceanography, weather, navigation, astronomy and current events.

The Difference Between ROTC and JROTC

Though only one letter apart, instructors note that ROTC and JROTC programs have fundamentally different missions. For JROTC it’s about developing good citizenship; for ROTC the goal is commissioning officers into the military once they graduate from college.

Though separate programs, Boyer says many of his cadets have used JROTC as a vehicle to earn an ROTC scholarship. He describes JROTC as an “excellent lead-in,” noting that his JROTC graduates enter college programs with a leg up on those who didn’t participate.

Boyer says students who have participated in JROTC programs “have a fairly good background” to carry into ROTC service, adding students know the history, chain of command and general expectations.

While possibly beneficial, college officials note that JROTC experience is not necessary to participate in ROTC or earn the scholarship. Brown says the military is interested in good grades and standardized test scores as well as leadership skills developed in high school.

“The Army wants you to be a scholar, athlete, leader,” Brown says.

But experts stress the importance of getting an early start if students hope to earn a scholarship and commission into the military.

“If they’re looking at getting a commission and being an officer … the sooner they start, the better,” says Navy Col. Andrew J. Kostic, professor of naval science at Texas A&M, noting this gives students time to develop leadership abilities and physical fitness for military service.

The military also considers its needs when awarding a scholarship. For example, about 70 percent of scholarships awarded through the Air Force ROTC program at Texas A&M go to cadets majoring in science, technology, engineering and math fields, known as STEM, estimates U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher L. Bennett, professor of aerospace studies at Texas A&M. .

Experts also remind students to consider the service obligation when weighing the decision to pursue an ROTC scholarship.

“Don’t let the money be your primary motivator for earning an ROTC scholarship,” cautions retired Army Col. Sam Hawes, assistant commandant of recruiting at Texas A&M. “It is a hard road; there is a lot of work you have to put in to earn a commission.”

