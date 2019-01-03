Best Deals for National Spaghetti Day 2019

The holiday season truly seems unending at times. But for those looking for a reason to continue celebrating, another holiday is here. This year, Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day. If you’re looking for a…

The holiday season truly seems unending at times. But for those looking for a reason to continue celebrating, another holiday is here.

This year, Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day. If you’re looking for a dinner spot to celebrate without whipping out your pasta machine, here’s a list of restaurants where you can score a deal on a plate of spaghetti this year.

— Spaghetti Warehouse

— Carrabba’s Italian Grill

— Fazoli’s

— Luby’s

— Maggiano’s Little Italy

Read on for additional information on each restaurant deal, plus other ways to score discounts on spaghetti and other pastas.

National Spaghetti Day Restaurant Deals

Spaghetti Warehouse. Spaghetti Warehouse is offering a free spaghetti entree to take home with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. When you order a regular-priced meal, you can take home a free plate of spaghetti with house-made meat sauce, fresh-made tomato sauce or marinara. Get the coupon on the Spaghetti Warehouse website. Spaghetti Warehouse has locations in Ohio, Texas and New York.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Carrabba’s locations nationwide are offering select pastas for $10. So if you’re more of a fettuccine Alfredo fan, there are other options available. The spaghetti pomodoro is available at the discounted price as well when you dine in on Jan. 4.

Fazoli’s. Fazoli’s restaurants are offering a buy one, get one deal on their baked spaghetti for rewards members. If you’re not already a member, this chain offers a free baked spaghetti dish for new members when they download the Fazoli’s Rewards mobile app. Though most Fazoli’s locations are in the company’s home state of Kentucky, the chain has more than 200 locations across the United States.

Luby’s. For something a little more casual, visit Luby’s. The restaurant chain is offering its homemade spaghetti with two sides and a roll for just $5.99 on Jan. 4. Luby’s has more than 50 locations in Texas.

Maggiano’s Little Italy. In honor of National Spaghetti Day, Maggiano’s Little Italy is offering a buy one, take one deal that lets you take a pasta dish home when you purchase another at one of the chain’s 52 locations around the country. Plus, if you join Maggiano’s eClub, you get $10 off your next visit.

Additional Pasta Deals and Discounts

While the following restaurants are not offering Spaghetti Day-specific deals, they have ongoing promotions that can help you get a discounted pasta dinner any day of the year.

Buca di Beppo. This restaurant serves its entrees family style, which is often a more economical choice for groups and families. Every Monday, Buca di Beppo offers a Meatball Monday deal where spaghetti and meatballs are 50 percent off. It also has an evergreen offer that grants you a free pasta dish when you join its eClub in case you can’t wait for Monday. This Italian chain has more than 50 locations, 19 of which are in California.

The Old Spaghetti Factory. If you can stand to wait another week for discount spaghetti, the Old Spaghetti Factory will be kicking off a yearlong celebration for its 50th anniversary on Jan. 10. Visit The Old Spaghetti Factory for its anniversary rollback specials, which offer the menu’s classic dinner entrees for just $6. The chain has more than 40 locations across the country.

Home-cooked spaghetti. For those who do not want to dine out, a home-cooked spaghetti dinner with friends or family is almost always a super affordable and easy-to-cook option. A pound of spaghetti typically costs less that $3 at most supermarkets and will usually feed four to six people. Additions such as sauce and meatballs are optional, but make for a more robust dish. Sauce can run a little more expensive depending on the brand, but a bargain brand will do just fine. Add salad, wine or garlic bread to complete your meal. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can whip up your own sauce with low-cost ingredients such as olive oil, onions, canned tomatoes and seasonings.

